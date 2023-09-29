‘It needs to be delayed’: XDefiant fans fear game has regressed since last playtest

XDefiant’s player base had some harsh words for Ubisoft’s newest FPS as public test sessions underwhelm this week, with many calling for the title to now be delayed.

Eager players had the opportunity to test the upcoming arena shooter for a second time within a six-hour window in a second public test session on Sept. 27—and it was more than enough time for some to make their minds up.

The community raked Ubisoft over the coals on social media after the second beta went live. The outcry was so great that some fans even suggested the Ubisoft developers take the time to delay the title and make sure everything was actually working as well as it was during those first XDefiant playtests.

In particular, some XDefiant players noted hit registration is in dire need of attention, and for an FPS, that’s not promising.

Others claimed Ubisoft has “nerfed movement” since the last beta and made half the weapons available almost impossible to control. Spawns also seemed to be an issue; an issue compounded by the fact that sprint speeds seemed much slower too.

This is only the second major XDefiant play period, which means there’s always the chance the devs may actually listen to players and delay the title, or at the very least, make changes.

The title is expected to arrive sometime between July and August of this year. Since we’ve flown by these dates, it seems Ubisoft has the opportunity to push the game back further, without sticking to any date that’s been set in stone.

With so many issues, it seems Ubisoft has its plates full. The ‘Call of Duty-killer’ may need a bit more time in the oven to make a dent against Activision’s FPS empire.

