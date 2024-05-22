How to send and receive High-Fives in XDefiant

Positivity and camaraderie are exactly what you need after a close match in XDefiant. Whether you’re trying to complete an achievement or simply want to bring good vibes to the lobby, you need to use High-Fives in XDefiant.

The High-Fivist achievement in XDefiant requires you to send or receive 20 High-Fives, and since the game doesn’t explicitly tell you what High-Fives are, here’s everything you need to know about them.

How to use High-Fives in XDefiant

The big Losers sign at the back doesn’t help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High-Fives in XDefiant are the thumbs-up emojis you can give to your teammates at the end of a match. The game doesn’t directly tell you the two are the same, but they are, and if you aim to complete the achievement, you need to send or receive 20 of them.

After you see the player of the game at the end of the match, there’s a brief window where you see every player on your team and their achievements. Hover over a player’s name then press the green thumbs-up button to give kudos to that teammate.

You can only High-Five one player per match, so unless you do really well in your games to earn the respect of your teammates, you have to play 20 games to get the achievement done. There’s no limit to how many High-Fives a player can receive, so it’s all in your hands.

Don’t mistake High-Fives for death reaction emojis, though. You can send a death reaction emoji to an enemy after they kill you, and it appears in the kill feed, but these reactions don’t count as a High-Five and don’t progress the achievement.

