How to fix XDefiant ‘can’t find game’ error

If you can’t find a game in XDefiant, well, you’re not alone.

Getting the “can’t find game” error is annoying, especially for those waiting for the first chance to play Ubisoft’s highly anticipated tac shooter. Don’t worry, though—we’re here to help.

XDefiant “can’t find game” error code, explained

Why can’t I just get into the action? Image via Ubisoft

Unfortunately, the “can’t find game” error indicates server or internal hiccups in XDefiant. You can’t really “fix” a server error. That said, you can try a few things to bypass it—if you’re lucky.

Restart the game

I’m sure you have already tried this, but a reminder doesn’t do any harm. Restarting XDefiant and reinitiating matchmaking may help clear up a temporary issue with the server.

Check your network

Again, your internet connection is unlikely to be the problem, but it doesn’t hurt to check. Restart your router and modem to refresh your connection.

Check for ping issues and packet loss—try switching to a direct connection if the internet quality isn’t good enough. Ensure you aren’t connected to a VPN, and try switching your DNS. If you think your network is the culprit, you may want to contact your ISP to get it fixed.

Check XDefiant’s socials

Unfortunately, the above methods are the only plausible workarounds you can try for what’s likely the developer’s responsibility. XDefiant launched into severe matchmaking issues on May 21, so this is likely the cause behind the “can’t find game” error.

Keep an eye on the game’s socials for updates regarding the error and matchmaking issues. Ubisoft is working on improving the servers, so we recommend you hang in tight.

If you’re persistently getting the error while your friends can play the game just fine, submit a support ticket for Ubisoft to look into.

