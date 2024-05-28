Two players at full sprint prepare to battle in XDefiant.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

Highly-requested XDefiant feature is really on the way, devs promise

When, though?
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:36 am

A well-rounded comms system is essential in multiplayer games, but in tactical shooters, it’s absolutely indispensable. While Ubisoft included voice chat support in its latest free-to-play hit, XDefiant, it missed out on adding a crucial feature: callout pings. Luckily, though, they should be coming soon.

Recommended Videos

In a tweet on May 25, Mark Rubin, Executive Producer for XDefiant at Ubisoft San Francisco, confirmed that a comms ping system is currently “in the works.”

player using gun in xdefiant
When can I start spamming my ping button? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Replying to a player’s concerns for the missing ping feature that helps “collaboration as a team,” Rubin said, “I think it’s stalled out just because we needed those people on higher priority stuff. But hopefully we can get back to it once we get deeper into being live.”

Not that it isn’t fun, but XDefiant is a bit too chaotic without a ping system, especially because very few players use the voice chat feature. 

Let’s face it—we can’t always use a microphone in video games. Some players prefer to avoid all the toxicity, some don’t have a microphone available, and others just prefer not to speak. But it’s a multiplayer game at the end of the day—you can’t function in a tactical shooter without some form of communication. This is where a ping system will save the day. 

Whether you need healing from a fellow Libertad or want to mark the location of a camping enemy, a ping system helps bypass the need for voice chat while letting you communicate with your teammates easily. It isn’t a complete substitute for voice chat, but it does the job. 

While Ubisoft has confirmed its intention to bring comms pings to XDefiant, the developer didn’t give us a time frame. So, we better be prepared to wait. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant controls guide – How to change keybinds, controller settings, and more
xdefiant group back to back
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant controls guide – How to change keybinds, controller settings, and more
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
MP7 in XDefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 27, 2024
Read Article How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
oni in xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant controls guide – How to change keybinds, controller settings, and more
xdefiant group back to back
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant controls guide – How to change keybinds, controller settings, and more
Nickolas Davis Nickolas Davis May 27, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
MP7 in XDefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 27, 2024
Read Article How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
oni in xdefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to find your average skill rating in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 27, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com