Everything included in XDefiant season one: GSK, maps, weapons, and more

XDefiant is receiving its first major season update this week, bringing in plenty of new content to enjoy—and we’ve got all the details you need.

After a successful launch and season zero, XDefiant season one begins on July 2 with tons to sink your teeth into, including a new faction, maps, weapons, cosmetics, and game modes. If you want a breakdown of everything, read our guide below.

All new content in XDefiant season one

There’s plenty to get stuck into in season one of XDefiant, so we’ve broken it down into sections of the biggest updates—which you can flick through below.

GSK faction

New recruits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new GSK faction in XDefiant is based on Rainbox Six: Siege and comes equipped with everything you need to dominate objectives, which may immediately make GSK one of the strongest factions in the game.

The Flashshield, ADS, and Shock Wire will all be extremely useful in locking down zones and protecting the objectives, which is sure to be a thorn in any opponent’s side—and it could be the perfect counter to the Phantoms that have dominated XDefiant since the full release.

New maps

Three new maps are joining the rotation for XDefiant season one. Clubhouse will be the first to make its debut at the launch of season one as a map that looks perfect for close-quarters combat—but there’s more to come.

Daytona, arriving in-season, takes inspiration from Ubisoft’s The Crew franchise with a map orientated around the famous racetrack. Rockefeller, also coming in-season, is straight from The Division and New York City.

New weapons

Boost your arsenal. Screenshot via Ubisoft

Several new weapons are joining the fray in XDefiant season one and can be earned for free in the battle pass, giving you even more tools in your arsenal to take down any enemy you come up against—and there’s a nice variety.

The LVOA-C Assault Rifle, Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary, and a mysterious new Sniper Rifle, yet to be fully revealed, are all available as free tracks on the battle pass, along with all the skins and cosmetics we’ve come to expect.

On top of that, new Weapon Mastery levels are being added in the form of Titanium Violet at level four, Titanium Azure at level five, and Titanium Prisma at level six.

Game modes

Capture the Flag was already teased and is now arriving in XDefiant, bringing the popular FPS mode to the game for the first time. The biggest introduction of them all, however, is undoubtedly the long-awaited arrival of Ranked.

After a trial run in season zero, Ranked mode is fully launching in XDefiant season one with exclusive rewards, including faction cosmetics and weapon skins—and the biggest bragging rights will come to those who place in the top 500.

