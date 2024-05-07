Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Screenshot via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

ACHES, Pacman among former CoD pros taking part in XDefiant All-Star Series tournament for game’s launch

It's time to see exactly what XDefiant's competitive scene could look like.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 7, 2024 02:17 pm

XDefiant fans, lock in and get ready for a sneak peek at the FPS’s competitive aspirations as part of a pre-release tournament.

Recommended Videos

The XDefiant All-Star Series will feature some well-known names from other FPS franchises, such as Call of Duty, offering a taste of what the Ubisoft shooter’s competitive ladder will look like when it comes out approximately six weeks after launch.

Ubisoft said it has “brought together 16 of the best FPS competitors ever to battle for a cash prize” in XDefiant’s four-vs-four competitive mode to help show off the game’s ranked ladder, but the majority of it will be uploaded as YouTube videos. The first set of videos will begin tomorrow with teams captained by former CoD pros ACHES and Pacman, but the finals will take place on May 21, which is XDefiant’s long-awaited official launch day.

XDefiant’s Ranked Mode will feature four-vs-four variations of game modes Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control, and the game will feature a Practice Playlist for the mode when it launches in two weeks.

After seemingly years of development turmoil, the free-to-play FPS is finally set to launch soon, with a full year of content already scheduled. Seasonal drops will include a new faction, new weapons, new maps, and a battle pass to help support the game post-launch as a live-service title.

The other 14 competitors will be revealed when the YouTube videos kick off, starting tomorrow at 12pm CT, and fans can watch them in the lead-up to the game’s full release in the following week. Who knows, XDefiant may even be the next big esport. One organization already has a roster for it, and we expect others will follow shortly after the game is finally out.

XDefiant will finally release with its Preseason on May 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Against all odds, XDefiant finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than you think
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Against all odds, XDefiant finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than you think
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 2, 2024
Read Article One ‘ridiculous’ XDefiant gun shines above all as server test comes to a close
A trooper in fireman's gear brandishes a rifle, aiming at an enemy in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
One ‘ridiculous’ XDefiant gun shines above all as server test comes to a close
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When does the XDefiant server test beta end? Exact end date and time
XDefiant cover art, featuring an assortment of characters in distinctive outfits.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
When does the XDefiant server test beta end? Exact end date and time
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Against all odds, XDefiant finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than you think
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Against all odds, XDefiant finally has a release date—and it’s sooner than you think
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 2, 2024
Read Article One ‘ridiculous’ XDefiant gun shines above all as server test comes to a close
A trooper in fireman's gear brandishes a rifle, aiming at an enemy in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
One ‘ridiculous’ XDefiant gun shines above all as server test comes to a close
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When does the XDefiant server test beta end? Exact end date and time
XDefiant cover art, featuring an assortment of characters in distinctive outfits.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
When does the XDefiant server test beta end? Exact end date and time
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 20, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.