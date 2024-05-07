ACHES, Pacman among former CoD pros taking part in XDefiant All-Star Series tournament for game’s launch

XDefiant fans, lock in and get ready for a sneak peek at the FPS’s competitive aspirations as part of a pre-release tournament.

The XDefiant All-Star Series will feature some well-known names from other FPS franchises, such as Call of Duty, offering a taste of what the Ubisoft shooter’s competitive ladder will look like when it comes out approximately six weeks after launch.

We brought together 16 of the best FPS competitors ever to battle for a cash prize in 4v4 XDefiant.



This week, we'll be dropping each matchup from the qualifying round in preparation for the Finals on May 21st. pic.twitter.com/UXpIegvlRZ — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 7, 2024

Ubisoft said it has “brought together 16 of the best FPS competitors ever to battle for a cash prize” in XDefiant’s four-vs-four competitive mode to help show off the game’s ranked ladder, but the majority of it will be uploaded as YouTube videos. The first set of videos will begin tomorrow with teams captained by former CoD pros ACHES and Pacman, but the finals will take place on May 21, which is XDefiant’s long-awaited official launch day.

XDefiant’s Ranked Mode will feature four-vs-four variations of game modes Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control, and the game will feature a Practice Playlist for the mode when it launches in two weeks.

After seemingly years of development turmoil, the free-to-play FPS is finally set to launch soon, with a full year of content already scheduled. Seasonal drops will include a new faction, new weapons, new maps, and a battle pass to help support the game post-launch as a live-service title.

The other 14 competitors will be revealed when the YouTube videos kick off, starting tomorrow at 12pm CT, and fans can watch them in the lead-up to the game’s full release in the following week. Who knows, XDefiant may even be the next big esport. One organization already has a roster for it, and we expect others will follow shortly after the game is finally out.

XDefiant will finally release with its Preseason on May 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

