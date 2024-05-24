How to get the Web Event Echo Summon in Wuthering Waves

Before Wuthering Waves went live, Kuro Games hosted a small Web Event that gifted players a free 5-Star Echo, so long as they followed simple steps first.

If you’re one of those who took part in the event, chances are you’re reading this article because your Echo didn’t show up like it was supposed to.

Whether due to an error or forgetting to lock in your choices, following these simple steps is all you need to do to get your free bonus and a leg up throughout your journey.

Wuthering Waves: How to redeem the Web Event Echo Summon

Open the gates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem your free 5-Star Echo in Wuthering Waves, you first need to make sure you took part in the Web Event in the first place by checking the website.

On the website, look in your backpack and choose one out of all the Echoes you received during its duration to send to the game the account is associated with. You also need to ensure you lock in the Echo before sending it over.

When you’ve locked it in, you can open up Wuthering Waves. So long as you reach Union Level eight, the Echo should appear in your mail box in the mains settings menu. You can then claim it to add it to your party of Echoes and equip it to any Resonator you have.

