How to complete Monuments of Condolence quest in Wuthering Waves

The Monuments of Condolence is a daily quest in Wuthering Waves. It’s a heartbreaking tale of paying respect to the fallen warriors who died fighting the massive outbreak of Tacet Discords in Huanglong.

Daily quests in Wuthering Waves provide multiple free rewards, and they’re usually easy to complete once you know how. Apart from the rewards, they also help you complete your daily activity quicker, which makes leveling up faster and gives you high tiers, so completing your dailies is imperative.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monuments of Condolence daily quest in Wuthering Waves.

Monuments of Condolence quest guide in Wuthering Waves

Meet the old man here. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports Pay your respects. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To start the Monuments of Condolence quest in Wuthering Waves, you need to meet with Gongming, one of the comrades who fought the deadly enemy TD outbreaks alongside General Jiyan. He’s standing near a tent north of Qichi Village on a hill on the Central Plains, waiting for a Midnight Ranger.

After you talk to him, he asks you to get permission from General Jiyan to deliver the flowers to his comrades. While you can’t do that, you can take the flowers from him and deliver the flowers to the Tombstones located on the far northwest of the map. Afterward, go back to Gongming to assure him the flowers have reached their destination to complete the quest.

Gongming also has amnesia, though, so this quest is a repeating daily cycle of delivering flowers and talking to various nearby NPCs. After completing the first stage, you might see a few other related quests appear. Simply rinse and repeat to quickly complete the challenge.

