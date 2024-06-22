Forgot password
Wuthering Waves tower in Junzhou
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves

How to collect samples for analysis in Wuthering Waves

Items for research.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
Published: Jun 22, 2024 02:40 pm

The Wuthering Exploration Event in Wuthering Waves runs from June 13 to June 17, and it tasks you with a variety of research-based quests to earn rewards. One of the objectives of the event is to collect samples for analysis, specifically three Collectibles.

This guide will show you how and where to get these samples in Wuthering Waves.

How to collect samples for analysis in Wuthering Waves

Image showing the Wuthering Exploration menu in Wuthering Waves
The event’s menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wuthering Exploration Event introduces a new way for you to earn several rewards through Survey Tasks. One of the simplest of the bunch requires you to gather three Collectibles. To complete this task, you simply need to pick up items from the same gathering area, such as plants. This includes any three plants or crops of the same type, such as three Gemberries, some of which can be found near Tiderise Cliff. This will earn you ten Survey Points and get you one step closer to gaining Survey rewards.

The Wuthering Exploration event can be accessed through the Events section in the main menu. It is available until June 27, and you must reach Union Level 14 to unlock it. Exploration tasks cycle from a pool of repeating quests with two quests being tackled daily. Tackling each task gives you points you’ll use to earn rewards, with more points leading to higher rewards.

20 Survey Points give you 200 Astrites and a Malleable Elite Class Echo I, 40 Survey Points give you 10 Premium Sealed Tubes and 50 Premium Tuners, 60 Survey Points give you 200 Astrites and 10 Premium Sealed Tubes, 100 Survey Points give you 10 Premium Sealed Tubes and 50 Premium Tuners, and 140 Survey Points gives you 400 Astrites and a Malleable Elite Class Echo II.

Author
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.