WoW SoD: Where to find Illiyana Moonblaze in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery isn’t just about adding new spells and runes to old classes. Substantial effort went into reinvigorating older PvP content, including classic battlegrounds like Warsong Gulch.

Participating in Warsong Gulch will earn you honor and a reputation with its battleground factions. When you earn enough Warsong Gulch reputation, you can start buying PvP gear and other items from the NPC representing your faction. For Alliance players, the representative is Illiyana Moonblaze. I’ll tell you exactly where to find her.

Where is Illiyana Moonblaze in WoW Classic SoD?

Illiyana Moonblaze location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Illiyana Moonblaze is in Ashenvale at Silverwing Grove. TomTom users can find her at the coordinates 61, 83. This is where the original Alliance entrance to the Warsong Gulch Battleground is located. While getting here to enter the Battleground isn’t mandatory, you still need to visit Illiyana if you want to buy Warsong Gulch PvP gear.

How to get to Ashenvale in WoW Classic SoD

Getting to Ashenvale can inconvenient for most Alliance races, unless you’re a Night Elf. To get to Ashenvale, you need to go to Wetlands, which is north of Loch Modan, and head to the western shore. You’ll reach Menethil Harbor, where you can board the ship that docks on the right-hand side to get to Darkshore. Board the ship, and when you get to Darkshore, head south until you reach Ashenvale. Make sure to grab the Astranaar flight path while you are at Ashenvale. This is how I got there as a Dwarf Paladin. It’s a long walk, but after you do it once, you can always take a flight path next time.

Time to walk to Illiyana from Astranaar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does Illyana Moonblaze sell in WoW Classic SoD?

Illiyana Moonblaze sells PvP gear and other items. That said, you won’t be able to buy anything from her, unless you are at least friendly with the Silverwing Sentinels. You can earn reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels by participating in Warsong Gulch battles, but the fastest way is through the Battle for Ashenvale PvP event.

It’s recommended that you farm some reputation with Silverwing Sentinels, because many classes have at least one PvP item that’s considered best-in-slot (or pre-BiS) for PvE.