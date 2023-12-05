WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Wisdom of Loa quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Just like all other classes, Priests are also getting a bunch of new abilities and additions thanks to rune engraving in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Troll Priests can get their first rune engraving as soon as level two.

While this isn’t a new ability, most veteran Priests will be happy because this spell was only available to discipline priests, even in retail WoW. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get your first rune as a Troll Priest.

Before you start the Wisdom of Loa quest in WoW Classic SoD

Troll Priest Trainer Map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the quest from the Priest Trainer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you need a Troll priest. Other Priests have their own versions of this quest, but this one is exclusive to loa-worshiping Trolls. So make a Troll Priest, if you haven’t already, and hopefully pick a cool name for him/her that hasn’t been taken yet. I didn’t have such luck.

Once you create your new Priest, complete the first quest in the Valley of Trials. This should be enough to get you to level two, which is the level you need to receive the first quest.

Once you hit level two, talk to the Priest trainer, Ken’jai, to get the Wisdom of the Loa quest.

How to complete the Wisdom of Loa quest in WoW Classic Sod

Altar of Loa Map Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kneel before the altar to make the Serpent Loa appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the item in your inventory to learn the rune engraving. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hooray, we have the Penance rune engraving now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After accepting the quest, you will receive Memory of the Troubled Acolyte. However, to use this item, you need to receive the blessing of the Snake Loa, so let’s do that right away.

Drop anything you may have been doing and head to Sen’jin Village. Trust me, you’re going to want to get this as early as possible because it’s extremely useful. The Village is just east of the Valley of Trials. Once you get there, go to the outskirts of the village, where the tiny pond is, at 55.72, and you’ll see an Altar of Loa.

Select the altar and type /kneel. After you show proper respect, a Serpent Loa will appear. It will say that you have been a good Priest and give you a four-hour blessing.

Okay, we only have four hours to complete this quest, so time is of the essence, except it isn’t. Just open your inventory and right-click on the Memory of the Troubled Acolyte, and you’ll get your first Rune Engraving.

Return to the Priest trainer, Ken’jai, and turn in the quest. In total, it should take you no more than three minutes after receiving the four-hour blessing.

Reward for the Wisdom of Loa quest in WoW Classic SoD

After all that ‘hard’ work, your reward is Penance. Yup, the Penance spell. So, what’s so special about the spell that’s been in the game since it originally came out? Simple, it’s Penance at level two, and you don’t even have to be a Discipline Priest. All you need is a pair of gloves and use Penance through rune engraving.

As someone who has played Priest in WoW, this is a huge deal. Penance is a very powerful healing and damaging ability, and being available so early is pretty sweet. Not to mention, even Shadow Priests will be able to use it, which almost feels like cheating.

I can’t wait to see what else we can look forward to in the upcoming phases of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.