WoW SoD: How to get the Saber Slash rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are plenty of runes to earn and use in WoW Classic‘s Season of Discovery, but one of the most important ones to prioritize if you’re a Rogue is Saber Slash.

Saber Slash is one of the best runes for maximizing damage as a Rogue. When the rune is applied to your gloves, you can viciously slash an enemy for 130 percent weapon damage, causing them to bleed and take more damage every two seconds for 12 seconds. The ability also awards a combo point, and any talents or effects related to Sinister Strike also affect Saber Slash, like the Improved Sinister Strike talent that will reduce the Energy cost of Saber Slash.

If you’re looking to get this rune/ability early, and you should, then the good news is there are a handful of different ways of acquiring the Saber Slash rune during WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All Saber Slash rune locations

Behind Sentinel Hill Inn in Westfall (requires stealth and pickpocketing)

Don’t scare her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An Elite Defias Scout with the Escape Plan buff can be found on the hill behind the inn at Sentinel Hill in Westfall. If you approach them without stealth or attempt to fight them, they will shout “I’m out of here” and disappear in a puff of smoke. You will have to use your Stealth ability to Pickpocket them to get the rune. The exact coordinates are 52.6, 54.8.

At Stonewrought Dam in Loch Modan

Just some fellas working in the rain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Stonewrought Dam, there is a toolbox on a lower platform behind quest-giver Chief Engineer Hinderweir VII. Stonewrought Dam is located at the very northern edge of Loch Modan, looking over the loch itself. The exact coordinates are 47.9, 10.2.

Auberdine Lighthouse in Darkshore

That’s no ordinary dirt pile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Darkshore is easily reachable via the ship from Teldrassil, but you can also cross continents to reach Auberdine via a ship that takes you there directly from Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands. From the Auberdine dock, swim toward the lighthouse next to where the Teldrassil boat comes in. Find the barrels on the southwest corner to climb up to the tree, and interact with the dirt pile inside the trunk. The exact coordinates are 35.5, 40.8.

Shadowfang Keep in Silverpine Forest (requires movement bonus, Horde only)

Don’t tell the elf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the entrance to Shadowfang Keep, in a dungeon located on the west side of Silverpine Forest, just north of Pyrewood Village, there’s a box on a dirt/grass platform. To reach this box, you will need to make the jump with Sprint on, which is a level 10 Rogue spell. Once you reach the bridge to the instance, look to your right, and you’ll see a Rusty Chest that you’ll jump to. The exact coordinates are 45.2, 68.0.

Northwatch Hold in the Barrens (requires lockpicking, Horde only)

Tip: This is one of the harder locations for the Saber Slash rune, as the others can be reached safely even at a very early level.

Upon reaching Northwatch Hold, you’ll have to fight your way up to the upper levels of the Hold, then use the walls to jump down onto the stable right next to the main entrance. Once on top, you’ll need a Lockpicking skill of 80 to open the chest on top. The exact coordinates are 61.5, 54.0.