WoW SoD: How to get Perfect Deviate Scale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Perfect Deviate is a rarer version of the Deviate Scale, a level one item in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. There is only one place you can get it, but once you do get your hands on it, you can use it for crafting or sell it for five silver pieces.

The methods to getting a Perfect Deviate Scale are easy; the problem relies on how much time it will take you to complete them. You’ll need to have patience, as with a lot of thing in WoW Classic, but selling this item is a great way to make money.

How to get Perfect Deviate Scale in WoW Classic SoD

There two ways you can get Perfect Deviate Scales in in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, through mobs that drop it as loot or by skinning mobs that are already defeated. You depend on a drop rate to get Perfect Deviate Scales, so it’s not guaranteed you’ll get the loot.

Dropped by mobs

Most elite Deviate mobs from The Barrens area, mostly in the Wiling Caverns dungeon, can drop both the Deviate Scale and the Perfect Deviate Scale. The mob levels range from 15-17 outside of the Willing Caverns and 18-22 inside the dungeon. Only the Deviate Crocolisk and Deviate Python aren’t elite.

A Perfect Deviate Scale ranges from 0.7 to three percent drop rate from the various mobs that drop it, so you’ll have to grind a lot to collect a high number of this item. Deviate Shamber, Creeper, and Stalker are the mobs with the highest chance of dropping Perfect Deviate Scale.

Here are all the mobs that can drop Perfect Deviate Scale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery:

Mob Level Deviate Shambler 19-20 Elite Deviate Creeper 15-16 Elite Deviate Stalker 15-16 Elite Deviate Coiler 15-16 Elite Deviate Slayer 16-17 Elite Deviate Ravager 18-19 Elite Deviate Stinglash 16-17 Elite Deviate Guardian 18-19 Elite Deviate Viper 19-20 Elite Deviate Venomwing 20-21 Elite Deviate Lurker 16-17 Elite Deviate Crocolisk 18-19 Deviate Dreadfang 20-21 Elite Kresh (Boss) 20 Elite Deviate Adder 18-19 Elite Deviate Moccasin 20-21 Elite Skum (Boss) 21 Elite Verdan the Everliving (Boss) 21 Elite Deviate Faerie Dragon (Boss) 20 Rare Elite Deviate Phyton 18-19 Mutanus the Devourer (Boss) 22 Elite

Skinning mobs

Season of Discovery is being released in phases which limit the level for all content in WoW Classic. The same applies for the Skinning skill. The level cap limits what resources you can get by level 25. Luckily for us, Perfect Deviate Scale is part of Phase One with the level cap of 25.

Not all mobs can be skinned, however, so you can’t skin all of the mobs listed above. Here are the mobs you can skin to get Perfect Deviate Scale:

Mob Level Deviate Faerie Dragon (Boss) 20 Rare Elite Deviate Adder 18-19 Elite Deviate Coiler 15-16 Elite Deviate Creeper 15-16 Elite Deviate Dreadfang 20-21 Elite Deviate Guardian 18-19 Elite Deviate Lurker 18-19 Elite Deviate Moccasin 16-17 Elite Deviate Python 18-19 Elite Deviate Ravager 18-19 Elite Deviate Slayer 16-17Elite Deviate Stalker 15-17 Elite Deviate Stinglash 16-17 Elite Deviate Venomwing 20-21 Elite Deviate Viper 19-20 Elite

What is Perfect Deviate Scale used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Skinning is directly related to Leatherworking. The resources you collect from mobs can be used to craft armor pieces, cured hide, and even a leather ball you can throw to other players and play catch. Although Deviate Scale isn’t leather, you can craft some recipes with it through Leatherworking.

You can craft the Deviate Scale Belt using Perfect Deviate Scale. You can get the pattern for the belt from Ebru after completing the Deviate Eradication quest. You’ll receive it as a reward for killing 28 Deviate creatures in the Wailing Caverns.

Getting one Perfect Deviate Scale won’t do much for you. It sells for five silver pieces, and you’ll need at least 10 of them to craft a Deviate Scale Belt. Many players have reported getting only one to three Perfect Deviate Scale from one Wiling Caverns run. If you take around 25 min to complete the dungeon, you can see how it will take a while to get 10.

The Deviate Scale Belt also requires 10 Deviate Scale and two Fine Thread. This belt will give you 51 Armor, +6 Stamina, +5 Agility, and +3 Spirit. It binds when equipped and you can sell it for six silver and 58 copper.