WoW players slam Twitch for ruining Amirdrassil Race to World First

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s third Race to World First finally came to a close with Echo snagging the win. As usual, dedicated WoW players followed the race via Twitch and are blaming the most popular streaming platform for ruining the RWF-watching experience.

On Nov. 26, Reddit user ThaRock44 said what all fans were thinking—constant Twitch ads were incredibly disrupting and happened at the most inconvenient times. Essentially, no one would mind if the ads happened in between pulls, but they happened when Echo and Team Liquid, two of the biggest contenders in the race, have a pull that’s nothing but smooth sailing, and fans get slammed with an ad. The ads then feel disruptive and annoying, especially when you really care about the flow of information that is about to happen in the next couple of minutes.

“Yeah it’s absolutely unwatchable. 90 seconds of ads every 5 minutes or so, sometimes more.They also keep running ads once Fyrakk is in phase 3 to try and force people to sub to see the kill,” BearSSBM complained. When compared to TV commercials, Twitch feels invasive, especially because the stream continues and you’ll end up out of the loop if you miss one or two critical moments. Normally, streamers can choose when these ad commercials will happen, but given the circumstances that Echo and Liquid have their hands full, it’s hard to control them. Instead of focusing on the audiences’ viewing experience, they are focused on the race itself and the outcome.

Race to World First has finally come to an end with Echo snagging the win right in front of Liquid’s noses. Dragonflight could have one additional race further down the road with season four that is supposed to bring back previous raids into rotation, or spice it all up with instances from past expansions. This is just speculation and we all have yet to see how it will pan out.