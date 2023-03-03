WoW players go full RP and name the places they’d love to live in Azeroth

Being Azeroth’s hero over and over again can be exhausting and we all sometimes wish we could just pack our bags and go live in one quiet corner of Azeroth as a quiet farmer or milkman. World of Warcraft fully dove into this fantasy and here’s where in Azeroth players would like to move if they ever got the chance.

One tired Azeroth hero asked the community on WoW’s subreddit where on Azeroth would they live if they could, and the large majority of the community answered they’d live a satisfying life if they could find a home in Silvermoon.

“Silvermoon without a doubt. Elven architecture, magic automatons to serve me, and best of all… not another single person in sight for months. Introvert heaven,” one player explains.

While some players would enjoy the view of Silvermoon in the morning, others would be happy to find their home in Thunder Bluff as it seems as the secluded perfect oasis far away from the impending doom that’s always threatening Azeroth.

“The best sunrises and sunsets. Wind in your hair, and a cute little pond to fish or swim in,” remarked one player.

Honorable mentions are Suramar as one of the best-designed zones in the entire game with astounding music and breathtaking atmosphere and Darnassus with its soothing environment that simply fills your heart with joy.