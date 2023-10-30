WoW players are craving a fresh experience for an older starting class

It hasn’t changed since 2008.

WoW WotLK Classic Death Knight on a dark, icy blue background.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Death Knight has been a class in World of Warcraft since the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in 2008. With each expansion, WoW brings something new. But some things never change, even when they should—like the Death Knight starting zone, according to some WoW players.

All newly created Death Knights start leveling in the Eastern Plaguelands in the Secret Enclave. This zone is essential to the lore of this class as it explains how Death Knights break their bond with the Lich King and join one of the two factions (Horde or Alliance). Lore aside, players are tired of playing through the same zone for almost 15 years. 

In the next patch, how about the idea when creating a new Death Knight, to be able to choose between which start you want to pursue, just like the choice between the starting zones with the other classes?
One Reddit user, u/Brago42, thinks Death Knights should get a new leveling zone that could offer a faster, more efficient, and up-to-date starting zone while also having the option to choose the classic one. Many Reddit users seem to agree with this idea and several are saying Blizzard can come up with a lore-accurate explanation as to why Death Knights now have a new, and improved, starting zone.

Seeing how most races and classes in WoW have a choice between two starting zones, it only makes sense that Death Knights should also pick where they want to level—especially since the Death Knight starting zone hasn’t been updated in a long time.

Many players agree with the idea of adding a new starting zone for the class because Blizzard has found ways to streamline and explain newly created characters in WoW, so the same could be done for Death Knights. But others point out that creating a new leveling zone for Death Knights simply isn’t something Blizzard would spend its resources on as it seems to be more focused on the Dragonflight expansion and the new Evoker class.

Even though we would enjoy the option to start leveling a new Death Knight somewhere far away from the Secret Enclave, it seems unlikely that Blizzard will answer our pleas. 

If you are just beginning your journey in WoW Classic Hardcore, you can check out our guide on the best and easiest starting zones.

