WoW player claims new class changes are Blizzard ‘spitting in my face’

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is currently being tested on the PTR, with Blizzard Entertainment updating it every week with a new round of development changes and notes. On Sept. 21, devs presented the planned Druid changes, trying to convince players that they are beneficial, but fans are just not buying it.

After seeing the promised Patch 10.2 Druid changes, fans rushed to discuss them on WoW’s subreddit post, mocking devs for having “a strange, distorted view about what Feral should be.”

Essentially, the change that Feral Druid is getting is actually good—they will be able to cast Innervate while in the cat form. The post also explains that Feral Druids, unlike, for example, Guardian Druids, can’t use other iconic form spells like Lunar Inspiration because of fantasy reasons. But, the way devs put it left a sour taste in players’ mouths.

“The segment on Feral feels like the devs are trying to convince us that we should be grateful for the fact that Feral has to take extra steps to do what the other specs can do freely. It’s way more fun, guys. Don’t you get it? Harder is fun,” one player said.

Feral Druids are almost always missing from patch notes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the post, Blizzard repeatedly uses the word “friction” to justify why Feral Druids are time and time again either in a mediocre or terrible state and have to jump through so many more hoops just to perform as equally well as other classes.

Besides that, the devs have fleshed out an entire post about these Feral Druid changes, as if they were to introduce critical changes to abilities and talents.

“As someone who has played feral main since WOTLK, this feels like Blizzard spitting in my face. Why make a post like this as if you are making game-breaking spec changes,” another player commented.

Another important aspect of why this post infuriated players is that Feral Druids, just like Monks and Survival Hunters, always get the balancing scraps while specs like Balance Druids and Havoc Demon Hunters regularly get treated with generous tweaks.

So, what Feral Druid mains actually want from Blizzard is to separate a spec in a unique way, just like Demonology Warlocks are way different than Destruction, and get more love in the upcoming patch notes.

