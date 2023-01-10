Are Dragonflight crafting orders a success? WoW devs admit ups and downs of new system and promise changes

Added in Dragonflight, crafting orders are a profession system that allows you to order items from a designated crafter. After weeks of discussions if crafting orders are beneficial to the game elevating the state of professions, the World of Warcraft devs put an end to it by publicly explaining both the ups and downs of crafting orders while promising changes to the system in the near future.

In a post on the official Blizzard forum in December, a WoW fan asked if the devs truly believe crafting orders are a success as a new feature in Dragonflight. To this, one of the devs from the WoW team responded with an elaborate answer on Jan. 9 admitting the system is not perfect and the team are looking to make adjustments in the near future.

“The crafting order system is by no means perfect. There are many ways we would like to improve it over time,” the WoW dev said. “We have been having many of these discussions internally, as well as listening to feedback from all of you. Since this is such a new system though, we don’t want to make any snap-judgements and make big changes before giving things a chance to settle and seeing how it develops over time.”

On the flip side, the team believe crafting orders are, to an extent, a success that leads to professions becoming a relevant aspect of the game once again that also increases communication between players. They will most likely look to make changes to improve communication between the customers and crafters to reduce Trade Chat spam. On top of that, the WoW team will look to fix Inspiration as a profession stat.

At the end of the post, the dev promised there will be even more quality-of-life changes coming to the game “In addition, there will be lots of other quality of life features we will be looking into to help making it smoother to use, easier to learn, and more,” they said.

The approach Blizzard is taking with Dragonflight is praiseworthy since the community hears back from the devs more and they are obviously more frequently reacting to the elaborate feedback. So, there’s no doubt the crafting orders system will become a flawless system in time, handsomely rewarding crafters and customers.