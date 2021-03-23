World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade beta begins soon

Many players have wondered how quickly Blizzard would make a WoW Classic Burning Crusade beta available after the developer said it would come “soon” during BlizzConline,” and the query has finally been answered.

The time is now. Blizzard’s game launching client, Battle.net, has started to give select players the option to download the “Burning Crusade Classic Beta.”

Image via Battle.net

Upon clicking the option, player’s can’t actually click play, but they can begin the downloading process. There are no “keys” to get into the beta, as is the case for many other games. Instead, players get a chance at joining the beta through an opt-in process.

While players can’t yet walk through the Dark Portal or even enter the beta, there’s a high likelihood that we could see people on it as soon as tomorrow.

On Tuesdays, North American servers have a weekly shutdown for maintenance. The beta could very well go live as soon as that maintenance is over.

