What is the max level in the WoW The War Within alpha?

The alpha version of World of Warcraft: The War Within is now live, and if you’re one of the few lucky people to get an invite to the first stage of testing, you’ll notice that not everything is available to test all at once.

It’s not usual for Blizzard to put the entire expansion up for testing from the onset, but there’s still a decent chunk of content available for alpha invitees to sink their teeth into in the earliest external version of The War Within.

WoW The War Within alpha version max level

In the initial build of the WoW The War Within alpha, the max level is 73.

We expect this number to increase as time goes on and more content from the new expansion becomes available for testing. The actual max level in The War Within is 80, meaning roughly about a third of the content that you’re going to find in the leveling process is available straight from the jump in the alpha.

Upon creating a new level 70 template character in The War Within alpha, you can immediately head to Questzertauren, the massive Tauren NPC in your faction’s capital city, before heading to the Isle of Dorn and getting one level for free. Questzertauren will boost you up to level 71 and give you access to all of the game’s new hero talents, but you’ll get a permanent debuff that nerfs all of your damage and healing by 20 percent to account for having more talents at a lower level than intended.

Questzertauren can boost you up to level 71 in the initial version of the alpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend only taking this route if you’re really interested in the hero talents featured in The War Within and want to experiment with the new effects and abilities. If you’re more into the idea of questing and getting a feel for the leveling experience that’s being presented in the new expansion, you should start things off the old-fashioned way and earn the three levels that are available naturally.

