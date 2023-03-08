What is the Goldshire Problem in WoW?

All World of Warcraft servers tend to have an identity that separates them from the rest. While most of the servers will focus on PvE and PvP, some can excel at roleplaying (RP.)

In RP servers, players are assumed to become one with the characters and personas they create. Argent Down in Europe and Moonguard in the United States often take the crown as the most popular RP servers, and they’re also the patient zeros of the Goldshire Problem in WoW.

What does the Goldshire Problem mean in WoW?

The Goldshire Problem refers to a notorious issue in WoW where players engage in inappropriate behavior in and around Goldshire. It involves players engaging in sexual roleplay, explicit language, and other inappropriate behavior in public chat channels and inside the buildings of Goldshire, especially the inn.

This behavior is often referred to as erotic roleplay (ERP). It can create an uncomfortable environment for other players, especially those playing in an RP server for the first time.

Throughout the years, Blizzard tried to take many measures to resolve the Goldshire Problem. From increasing moderation to providing a better system, nothing has been able to do the trick so far since many players continue returning to Goldshire for its bad reputation.

While Goldshire can catch new players off guard, the problem associated with it has been around for many years now. There’s a vocal part of the player base that wants Blizzard to deal with the Goldshire Problem permanently, but there are also others who’ve grown used to living amongst the enjoyers of Goldshire.