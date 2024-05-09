Fyrakk from the WoW raid Amirdrassil
Category:
World of Warcraft

What is Parsing in World of Warcraft?

All the top guilds will want to see your Parses before letting you into their ranks in World of Warcraft.
|
Published: May 9, 2024 10:48 am

World of Warcraft is a technical game with many terms to learn like Parsing, which can be a complex concept for newcomers. Still, it’s a valuable tool for understanding your gameplay, especially in raids.

Despite only casually picking up WoW myself, It didn’t take me long to play through the most challenging raids in the game. Therefore, I started applying to guilds, and most wanted to see my Parse reports.

What does Parse mean in WoW?

WoW players fighting Daeten Swiftplume during the Noblegarden event.
Your stats will do the talking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Parses in WoW are report cards for your damage output (DPS) or healing done in raid encounters. Parses compare your performance to other players of your class and specialization (spec) who have uploaded raid logs. These logs are recordings of everything that happens during a boss fight.

Parsing results are typically displayed as a percentage or color code:

  • Gray (0-25%): This is the bottom of the barrel, meaning there’s much room for improvement.
  • Green (25-50%): This tier shows that you understand the basics, but there’s still potential.
  • Blue (50-75%): This is considered average performance.
  • Purple (75-98%): You perform better than most players.
  • Pink (99%): Exceptional performance.
  • Gold (100%): The absolute best performance.

How to improve Parsing in WoW

WoW players at the Pigrim's Bounty event near Stormwind
As you master your class, your parse will improve naturally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A high Parse reflects strong gameplay, so most players try their best to improve their  Parsing in WoW.

  • Master your ability rotation: This means understanding how to use your abilities to maximize damage or healing output.
  • Gear up: A higher gear level generally translates to higher damage or healing potential.
  • Optimize buffs and consumables: Use raid buffs and consumables strategically to boost your performance.
  • Analyze your logs: Parsing websites like Warcraft Logs offer detailed insights into your performance. Analyze your logs to identify areas for improvement, such as ability usage or uptime on buffs.
  • Practice on target dummies: Practice your spell rotations on target dummies to train for your next raid.

While some players might do about anything for better Parses, especially healers, veteran players can spot inflated Parses. If you want to join a competitive guild, you should do your best and avoid faking logs.

How to enable Combat Logging and Parses in WoW

Upcoming dungeon the WoW The War Within Expansion
A core part of competitive raiding. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A combat log records everything happening during your WoW session, including abilities used, damage dealt, and healing received. This information is then uploaded to parsing websites, like Warcraft Logs, for analysis.

To start logging in WoW:

  • Open the chat window and type /combatlog.
  • Once your session is done, use the same command to stop logging and check your Logs folder in WoW’s installation drive for a file named “WoWCombatLog.txt.”

You can also use add-ons like DBM and Loggerhead for your parsing needs, but you’ll need to upload them to the Warcraft Logs Client. I enjoy keeping the number of mods that I use at a minimum, so I prefer logging manually, but these mods are a definite quality-of-life improvement.

After uploading your logs, they’ll be compared to thousands of others on the system, and you’ll learn how you compare to the competition.

