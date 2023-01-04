What are Netherforged Lavaproof Boots used for in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content into Blizzard’s long-running MMO, introducing new zones, raids, quests, and hundreds of unique items. One such item players have sought out since Dragonflight’s release are the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots. While these boots have little use its own, the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots are used in the process to obtain a rare mount, the Loyal Magmammoth.

Obtaining the Loyal Magmammoth mount is a three-step process with the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots being an integral step. If you are unsure of how to start the process of obtaining this fiery mount, or how to specifically obtain the boots, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to get the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots in WoW Dragonflight

The Netherforged Lavaproof Boots are a unique item used to attain the Loyal Magmammoth mount. In order to get to this step and purchase the boots, players must first reach the ‘True Friend’ reputation status with both Wrathion and Sabellian. Players unlock the ability to earn reputation with these two characters after hitting max level by completing World Quests around the Dragon Isles.

After hitting this reputation threshold, players are able to purchase the Netherforged Lavaproof Boots from Samia Inkling. If players aspire to unlock the rare mount associated with the item, they will also have to purchase the Sturdy Obsidian Glasses from Lorena Belle as well, both vendors are located in the Obsidian Citadel in the Waking Shores.

Finally, players must also purchase the Magmammoth Harnes from Yries Lightfingers and locate a Magmammoth to tame. Available Magmammoths can be found in the Smoldering Perche, Scalecracker Keep, Burning Ascent, or Dragonbane Keep. After interacting with the tame Magmammoth, simply right-click on your Magmammoth Harness to unlock the fiery beast as a permanent mount.