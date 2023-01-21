Ulduar loot table for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic launched phase two and brought about the return of Ulduar, one of the MMO’s most beloved raids. Along with the returning raid comes plenty of loot for players to gear up with before the climatic raid on Icecrown Citadel.

If you are looking to venture into the corrupted den of the Titans, these are all the rewards you can expect to receive for your efforts.

All loot tables for Ulduar in WoW WotLK Classic

Players should note that Ulduar introduced a unique interactive difficulty setting that is also returning. Raid parties are able to activate hard mode by completing specific tasks for an applicable boss, typically in a time sensitive matter. For example, if players complete Thorim’s gauntlet in less than three minutes, hard mode is automatically triggered.

This mode not only makes the ensuing boss fight more difficult, but also comes with upgraded loot. Each boss listed will have both the normal and hard mode gear listed.

Ulduar 25-man loot table

Flame Leviathan

Flame Leviathan (Hard mode)

Ignis the Furnace Master

Razorscale

XT-002 Deconstructor

XT-002 Deconstructor (Hard mode)

Assembly of Iron

Assembly of Iron (Hard mode)

Kologarn

Auriaya

Mimiron

Mimiron (Hard mode)

Freya

Freya (Hard mode)

Thorim

Thorim (Hard mode)

Hodir

Hodir (Hard mode)

General Vezax

General Vezax (Hard mode)

Yogg-Saron

Yogg-Saron (Hard mode)

Algalon the Observers

Trash Mobs