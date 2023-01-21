Ulduar loot table for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic launched phase two and brought about the return of Ulduar, one of the MMO’s most beloved raids. Along with the returning raid comes plenty of loot for players to gear up with before the climatic raid on Icecrown Citadel.
If you are looking to venture into the corrupted den of the Titans, these are all the rewards you can expect to receive for your efforts.
All loot tables for Ulduar in WoW WotLK Classic
Players should note that Ulduar introduced a unique interactive difficulty setting that is also returning. Raid parties are able to activate hard mode by completing specific tasks for an applicable boss, typically in a time sensitive matter. For example, if players complete Thorim’s gauntlet in less than three minutes, hard mode is automatically triggered.
This mode not only makes the ensuing boss fight more difficult, but also comes with upgraded loot. Each boss listed will have both the normal and hard mode gear listed.
Ulduar 25-man loot table
Flame Leviathan
|Item (Drop%)
|Constructor’s Handwraps (Eight percent)
|Embrace of the Leviathan (Eight percent
|Freya’s Choker of Warding (Eight percent)
|Gloves of the Fiery Behemoth (Eight percent)
|Glowing Ring of Reclamation (Eight percent)
|Iron Riveted War Helm (Eight percent)
|Leviathan Fueling Manual (Eight percent)
|Mechanist’s Bindings (Eight percent)
|Mimiron’s Inferno Couplings (Eight percent)
|Rising Sun (Eight percent)
|Steamcaller’s Totem (Eight percent)
|Steamworker’s Goggles (Eight percent)
|Strength of the Automaton (Eight percent)
|The Leviathan’s Coil (Eight percent)
|Titanguard (14 percent)
Flame Leviathan (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Boots of Fiery Resolution (14 percent)
|Golden Saronite Dragon (14 percent)
|Pendant of Fiery Havoc (14 percent)
|Plated Leggings of Ruination (14 percent)
|Shoulderpads of Dormant Energies (14 percent)
Ignis the Furnace Master
|Loot (Drop %)
|Charred Saronite Greaves (Seven percent)
|Cindershard Ring (Seven percent)
|Flamestalker Boots (Seven percent)
|Flamewrought Cinch (Seven percent)
|Girdle of Embers (Seven percent)
|Heart of Iron (Seven percent)
|Helm of the Furnace Master (Seven percent)
|Intensity (Seven percent)
|Lifeforge Breastplate (Seven percent)
|Pyrelight Circle (Seven percent)
|Scepter of Creation (Seven percent)
|Soot-Covered Mantle (Seven percent)
|Totem of the Dancing Flame (Seven percent)
|Worldcarver (Seven percent)
|Wristguards of the Firetender (Seven percent)
Razorscale
|Loot (Drop %)
|Belt of the Fallen Wyrm (Seven percent)
|Bracers of the Broodmother (Seven percent)
|Collar of the Wyrmhunter (Seven percent)
|Dragonslayer’s Brace (Seven percent)
|Drape of the Drakerider (Seven percent)
|Guiding Star (Seven percent)
|Libram of Discord (Seven percent)
|Living Flame (Seven percent)
|Proto-hide Leggings (Seven percent)
|Razorscale Shoulderguards (Seven percent)
|Remorse (Seven percent)
|Saronite Mesh Legguards (Seven percent)
|Shackles of the Odalisque (Seven percent)
|Sigil of Deflection (Seven percent)
|Veranus’ Bane (Seven percent)
XT-002 Deconstructor
|Loot (Drop %)
|Boots of Hasty Revival (Seven percent)
|Brass-lined Boots (Seven percent)
|Clockwork Legplates (Seven percent)
|Crazed Construct Ring (Seven percent)
|Golem-Shard Sticker (Seven percent)
|Horologist’s Wristguards (Seven percent)
|Mantle of Wavering Calm (Seven percent)
|Quartz Crystal Wand (Seven percent)
|Quartz-studded Harness (Seven percent)
|Sandals of Rash Temperament (Seven percent)
|Shoulderplates of the Deconstructor (Seven percent)
|Sigil of the Vengeful Heart (Seven percent)
|Signet of the Earthshaker (Seven percent)
|Thunderfall Totem (Seven percent)
|Twisted Visage (Seven percent)
XT-002 Deconstructor (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Breastplate of the Devoted (20 percent)
|Charm of Meticulous Timing (20 percent)
|Gloves of the Steady Hand (20 percent)
|Grasps of Reason (20 percent)
|Sorthalis, Hammer of the Watchers (20 percent)
Assembly of Iron
|Loot (Drop %)
|Ancient Iron Heaume (Seven percent)
|Drape of the Lithe (Seven percent)
|Handguards of the Enclave (Seven percent)
|Insurmountable Fervor (Seven percent)
|Iron-studded Mantle (Seven percent)
|Overload Legwraps (Seven percent)
|Phaelia’s Vestments of the Sprouting Seed (Seven percent)
|Radiant Seal (Seven percent)
|Raiments of the Iron Council (Seven percent)
|Rapture (Seven percent)
|Runed Ironhide Boots (Seven percent)
|Runeshaper’s Gloves (Seven percent)
|Steelbreaker’s Embrace (Seven percent)
|Stormrune Edge (Seven percent)
|Unblinking Eye (Seven percent)
Assembly of Iron (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Belt of Colossal Rage (17 percent)
|Drape of Mortal Downfall (17 percent)
|Fang of Oblivion (17 percent)
|Greaves of Swift Vengeance (17 percent)
|Sapphire Amulet of Renewal (17 percent)
|Shoulderpads of the Intruder (17 percent)
Kologarn
|Loot (Drop %)
|Bracers of Unleashed Magic (Seven percent)
|Decimator’s Armguards (Seven percent)
|Giant’s Bane (Seven percent)
|Gloves of the Pythonic Guardian (Seven percent)
|Handwraps of Plentiful Recovery ((Seven percent)
|Idol of the Crying Wind (Seven percent)
|Ironmender (Seven percent)
|Leggings of the Stoneweaver (Seven percent)
|Malice (Seven percent)
|Necklace of Unerring Mettle (Seven percent)
|Robes of the Umbral Brute (Seven percent)
|Saronite Plated Legguards (Seven percent)
|Shoulderpads of the Monolith (Seven percent)
|Unfaltering Armguards (Seven percent)
|Wrathstone (Seven percent)
Auriaya
|Loot (Drop %)
|Amice of the Stoic Watch (Seven percent)
|Cloak of the Makers (Seven percent)
|Cowl of the Absolute (Seven percent)
|Gloves of the Stonereaper (Seven percent)
|Greaves of the Rockmender (Seven percent)
|Libram of the Resolute (Seven percent)
|Platinum Band of the Aesir (Seven percent)
|Ring of the Faithful Servant (Seven percent)
|Runescribed Blade (Seven percent)
|Sandals of the Ancient Keeper (Seven percent)
|Shoulderplates of the Eternal (Seven percent)
|Siren’s Cry (Seven percent)
|Stonerender (Seven percent)
|Unbreakable Chestguard (Seven percent)
|Unwavering Stare (Seven percent)
Mimiron
|Loot (Drop %)
|Asimov’s Drape (20 percent)
|Gauntlets of the Wayward Conqueror (20 percent)
|Gauntlets of the Wayward Protector (20 percent)
|Gauntlets of the Wayward Vanquisher (20 percent)
|Insanity’s Grip (20 percent)
|Malleable Steelweave Mantle (20 percent)
|Pandora’s Plea (20 percent)
|Waistguard of the Creator (20 percent)
Mimiron (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Armbands of Bedlam (17 percent)
|Conductive Seal (17 percent)
|Crown of Luminescence (17 percent)
|Delirium’s Touch (17 percent)
|Starshard Edge (17 percent)
|Titanskin Cloak (17 percent)
Freya
|Loot (Drop %)
|Boots of the Servant (20 percent)
|Gauntlets of Ruthless Reprisal (20 percent)
|Leggings of the Lifetender (20 percent)
|Legplates of the Wayward Conqueror (20 percent)
|Legplates of the Wayward Protector (20 percent)
|Legplates of the Wayward Vanquisher (20 percent)
|Nymph Heart Charm (20 percent)
|The Lifebinder (20 percent)
Freya (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Bladetwister (17 percent)
|Bronze Pendant of the Vanir (17 percent)
|Drape of the Sullen Goddess (17 percent)
|Dreambinder (17 percent)
|Handguards of Revitalization (17 percent)
|Leggings of the Enslaved Idol (17 percent)
Thorim
|Loot (Drop %)
|Belt of the Betrayed (20 percent)
|Crown of the Wayward Conqueror (20 percent)
|Crown of the Wayward Protector (20 percent)
|Crown of the Wayward Vanquisher (20 percent)
|Leggings of Lost Love (20 percent)
|Scale of Fates (20 percent)
|Sif’s Promise (20 percent)
|Vulmir, the Northern Tempest (20 percent)
Thorim (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Embrace of the Gladiator (17 percent)
|Fate’s Clutch (17 percent)
|Pauldrons of the Combatant (17 percent)
|Skyforge Crossbow (17 percent)
|Warhelm of the Champion (17 percent)
|Wisdom’s Hold (17 percent)
Hodir
|Loot (Drop %)
|Breastplate of the Wayward Conqueror (20 percent)
|Breastplate of the Wayward Protector (20 percent)
|Breastplate of the Wayward Vanquisher (20 percent)
|Frost-bound Chain Bracers (20 percent)
|Frostplate Greaves (20 percent)
|Frozen Loop (20 percent)
|Northern Barrier (20 percent)
|Winter’s Icy Embrace (20 percent)
Hodir (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Bindings of Winter Gale (20 percent)
|Drape of Icy Intent (20 percent)
|Frigid Strength of Hodir (20 percent)
|Gloves of the Frozen Glade (20 percent)
|Staff of Endless Winter (20 percent)
General Vezax
|Loot (Drop %)
|Belt of Clinging Hope (Seven percent)
|Belt of the Darkspeaker (Seven percent)
|Boots of the Forgotten Depths (Seven percent)
|Boots of the Underdweller (Seven percent)
|Darkcore Leggings (Seven percent)
|Grips of the Unbroken (Seven percent)
|Helm of the Faceless (Seven percent)
|Idol of the Corruptor (Seven percent)
|Libram of the Sacred Shield (Seven percent)
|Lotrafen, Spear of the Damned (Seven percent)
|Mantle of the Unknowing (Seven percent)
|Metallic Loop of the Sufferer (Seven percent)
|Ring of the Vacant Eye (Seven percent)
|Scepter of Lost Souls (Seven percent)
|The General’s Heart (Seven percent)
General Vezax (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Flare of the Heavens (20 percent)
|Handwraps of the Vigilant (20 percent)
|Pendulum of Infinity (20 percent)
|Vestments of the Blind Denizen (20 percent)
|Voldrethar, Dark Blade of Oblivion (20 percent)
Yogg-Saron
|Loot (Drop %)
|Blood of the Old God (10 percent)
|Chestguard of Insidious Intent (10 percent)
|Chestguard of the Fallen God (10 percent)
|Cowl of Dark Whispers (10 percent)
|Earthshaper (10 percent)
|Garona’s Guise (10 percent)
|Godbane Signet (10 percent)
|Mantle of the Wayward Conqueror (10 percent)
|Mantle of the Wayward Protector (10 percent)
|Mantle of the Wayward Vanquisher (10 percent)
|Sanity’s Bond (10 percent)
|Shawl of Haunted Memories (10 percent)
|Soulscribe (10 percent)
Yogg-Saron (Hard mode)
|Loot (Drop %)
|Legguards of Cunning Deception (20 percent)
|Dark Edge of Depravity (20 percent)
|Seal of the Betrayed King (20 percent)
|Mimiron’s Head (20 percent)
|Show of Faith (20 percent)
|Treads of the False Oracle (20 percent)
Algalon the Observers
|Loot (Drop %)
|Boundless Gaze (Six percent)
|Bulwark of Algalon (Six percent)
|Comet’s Trail (Six percent)
|Constellus (Six percent)
|Cosmos (Six percent)
|Dreambinder (Six percent)
|Fang of Oblivion (Six percent)
|Legplates of the Endless Void (Six percent)
|Pharos Gloves (Six percent)
|Planewalker Treads (Six percent)
|Sabatons of Lifeless Night (Six percent)
|Skyforge Crossbow (Six percent)
|Solar Bindings (Six percent)
|Star-beaded Clutch (Six percent)
|Starshard Edge (Six percent)
|Starwatcher’s Binding (Six percent)
Trash Mobs
|Loot (Drop %)
|Belt of the Sleeper (Less than one percent)
|Bladebearer’s Signet (Less than one percent)
|Daschal’s Bite (Less than one percent)
|Greaves of the Stonewarder (Less than one percent)
|Grips of Chaos (Less than one percent)
|Idol of the Flourishing Life (Less than one percent)
|Leggings of the Tortured Earth (Less than one percent)
|Pendant of Focused Energies (Less than one percent)
|Relic Hunter’s Cord (Less than one percent)
|Shoulders of Misfortune (Less than one percent)
|Shroud of Alteration (Less than one percent)
|Titanstone Pendant (Less than one percent)