The WoW Dragonflight transmog option I never knew I wanted is finally coming

World of Warcraft players usually know what they want in the game, but I found myself stunned to see something coming to WoW in a future patch that I didn’t even realize how badly I wanted it in the first place.

According to a data mine from WoW coverage site Wowhead, watches are going to be a customizable option for players in a future patch, meaning your character’s wrist will finally be able to have some drip on it after many years of being hidden by battered leather bracers and uninspiring wristguards that get overshadowed by huge, gaudy gloves.

Wowhead’s data mine suggests three new watches will be coming to WoW via the Trading Post later this year. The official Blizzard reveal of what’s coming in October’s edition of the Trading Post didn’t feature any watches, so it’s a given that they’ll be available in either November or December’s lineups, assuming they’re still on schedule to arrive this year.

It’s about time our characters’ wrists had something going for them. Images via Blizzard Entertainment, Wowhead

The three watches vary in the colors of their faces and bands as there is a sapphire-faced watch with a light-brown band, as well as a ruby-faced watch with a black band. Each of those will cost 200 Trader’s Tender, according to Wowhead, while another watch with a gold face and dark-brown band will cost 999 Trader’s Tender.

Your bracers might just be the least impactful armor slot when it comes to transmog, so the fact that they’re getting a cosmetic option like this is really exciting. I can guarantee you right now that no WoW player has ever seen a pair of bracers and said “damn, I can’t wait to design a transmog set around those.” Not even once. Now, they just might.

Although these watches won’t be available when the Trading Post rolls over to October, other items in next month’s collection include the Dim Coldflame Core mount, as well as class armor sets for Death Knights, Druids, and Demon Hunters.

