OTK’s WoW Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament results

Death or glory.

Mak'Gora duel to death flag standing in the middle of a field
One True King, or OTK for short, organized the World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament with a total prize of $100,000. The event started on Oct. 6 and will culminate on Oct. 31 with duels to death. Here are the results so far.

OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament consists of three separate stages. First leveling, then qualifiers, and the finals. The finals are taking place on Oct. 31 and will be a bloodbath where the world’s best PvPers face off in a series of duels to death. This means that only one player walks out alive out of a duel. The winner of OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament will take home a pretty prize of $50,000. 

Here are the OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament results and standings.

OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament qualifiers stage results

The qualifiers of OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament consisted of normal duels. Each participant played five separate duels, with Warlocks playing tiebreakers in a special round. You can find the results of all duels here.

All players who qualified for OTK’s WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’Gora tournament finals

WoW characters crying for a dead player
The finals are taking place on Oct. 31. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NAMEWINSLOSSES
(Druid) Arzondirsfmg23
(Druid) Ekayysfmg23
(Druid) Flopsfmg23
(Druid) Gordansfmg23
(Druid) Luuxiåsfmg32
(Druid) Mfbtvsfmg32
(Druid) Spohsfmg32
(Druid) Stevensfmg41
(Hunter) Bigbeansfmg32
(Hunter) Bigtrapsfmg32
(Hunter) Ltwagzsfmg32
(Hunter) Mesfivesfmg41
(Hunter) Peacesfmg32
(Hunter) Proxysfmg32
HUNTER SEED 841
(Hunter) Zerojisfmg32
(Mage) Biggupsfmg23
(Mage) Dendariosfmg32
(Mage) Okosfmg32
(Mage) Phlainsfmg32
(Mage) Starssfmg32
(Mage) Svampsfmg32
(Mage) Vitochiesfmg32
(Mage) Ziqosfmg50
(Priest) Cybsfmg32
(Priest) Dakatasfmg32
(Priest) Exehnsfmg32
(Priest) Foochtersfmg41
(Priest) Hozitosfmg41
(Priest) Hydrasfmg41
(Priest) Nikthesfmg32
(Priest) Sotsfmg50
(Rogue) Bobkazsfmg41
(Rogue) Koreansfmg41
(Rogue) Nzsfmg41
(Rogue) Payoosfmg41
(Rogue) Psherosfmg32
(Rogue) Rcketmansfmg41
(Rogue) Spicysfmg41
(Rogue) Vanisfmg41
(Shaman) Bananasfmg23
(Shaman) Bigsadsfmg41
(Shaman) Flixxysfmg23
(Shaman) Milkmansfmg32
(Shaman) Newjacksfmg32
(Shaman) Onehitsfmg32
(Shaman) Stadmansfmg32
(Shaman) Xzanesfmg32
(Warlock) Cheeriossfmg32
(Warlock) Foursfmg41
(Warlock) Grippingsfmg41
(Warlock) Infestorsfmg41
(Warlock) Krazeysfmg32
(Warlock) Madnoxsfmg41
(Warlock) Snutzsfmg50
(Warlock) Yonezkaosfmg32
(Warrior) Djbawzsfmg32
(Warrior) Gorthaxsfmg32
(Warrior) Jaelawsfmg41
(Warrior) Jmdsfmg41
(Warrior) Jmysfmg32
(Warrior) Lepansfmg41
(Warrior) Relaysfmg32
(Warrior) Soniixsfmg50

