Korean WoW Hardcore players are fearlessly jumping to their death for gold

The core principle of World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is you can’t die. But that hasn’t stopped Korean players from intentionally jumping to their deaths in the hopes of getting rich in the game.

On Oct. 30, Reddit user Bothurin shared a rather peculiar Twitch clip of WoW Classic Hardcore players bravely jumping from the Barrens into Thousand Needles, and asking what is actually happening there.

These players are apparently trying to make the jump to earn roughly 200 gold from a Korean streamer named woowakgood, as reported by user Numerous_Ask910.

“Well, Streamer ‘woowakgood’ announced that if anyone jumps from high height into ground and survives with lowest HP percentage, then the winner will get golds (about 200). So, lots of players(including [level] 60 user) tried and the winner survived with two percent HP left. However, most players died and even [level] 60 user died too,” they said.

If you’re not an expert in WoW Classic Hardcore, let me explain why this is such a big deal. Essentially, gold is scarce and 200 gold is quite a lot of money. For example, a level 40 mount costs 80 gold (with discounts), and this sum of money is a great gold boost for buying the Epic-quality mount.

I know you’re probably thinking to yourself “There’s no way I would do that,” but just remember we all have our price. I wouldn’t do it for 200 gold—not on my beloved Shaman—but if we were talking about 1,000 gold or more, there’s a high chance you would see me trying to fly in Thousand Needles.

WoW Classic Hardcore is a special game, and in 2023, it’s truly bringing out MMORPG elements like no other game today. Although this might seem like just one of those silly events, this is what makes the world feel alive.