How to unlock new dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 not only introduced players to the Forbidden Reach and delved into the Zskera Vaults, but also brought eight new dragonriding glyphs. Dragonriding is a new feature debuted in Dragonflight that has become a core gameplay element in this latest expansion, necessary to traverse the mountainous regions of the Dragon Isles.

Throughout the main storyline of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players will unlock their dragonriding mount and slowly gain dragonriding abilities exclusive to this dynamic mount. After hitting max level and venturing into the Forbidden Reach as part of patch 10.0.7, players will once again have an opportunity to expand their arsenal of dragonriding abilities.

If you are looking to obtain all the new dragonriding abilities released in patch 10.0.7, this is what you need to do.

Where to find Dragonriding Glyphs in WoW Dragonflight

Players are able to gain new dragonriding abilities and improve their dragon by collecting glyphs. These glyphs are scattered around the Dragon Isles, from the Waking Shores to the Forbidden Reach there are a total of 56 dragonriding glyphs. The eight located in the Forbidden Reach can be seen below.

Image via Blizzard

Players gain glyphs by locating the target’s physical location, glyphs can be identified as floating golden token-like objects. After finding a glyph, simply fly through the glyph with your dragon to add the point to your dragonriding tree. In order to find and collect all 56 glyphs, players will need to ensure they have all the previous dragonriding abilities from the main campaign.

Patch 10.0.7 introduced two new dragonriding abilities that players can unlock by filling out their talent trees. These abilities include the following:

Aerial Halt – Flap back, reducing forward movement

Airborne Recovery – Activate Aerial Halt while affect by Thrill of the Skies. Generates one vigor.

Players should note that glyphs are account-wide. Once you have collected a glyph on one character, all following characters who venture to the Dragon Isles will have these glyphs already.