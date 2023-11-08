How to open the Statue of the Great Wolf treasure in WoW Dragonflight

There are countless treasures in WoW Dragonflight’s new zone, the Emerald Dream, and many of these treasures require a bit of legwork if you want to unlock them.

While some treasures can be opened and unlocked with a simple click of a button, others will require you to complete a brief puzzle before you can gain access to their contents. One of those treasures that will ask a bit more out of you is the Reliquary of Goldrinn, which can be accessed via the Statue of the Great Wolf in the southwestern corner of the Emerald Dream.

Here’s how you can interact with the Statue of the Great Wolf and unlock the Reliquary of Goldrinn treasure in WoW Dragonflight.

Reliquary of Goldrinn treasure in WoW Dragonflight: Where to find it and how to unlock it

The Reliquary of Goldrinn will only appear after you’ve acquired the mark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Statue of the Great Wolf is inside a cave on the island located in the southwestern corner of the Emerald Dream. The entrance to this cave is at coordinates [33.10, 82.51], while the coordinates for the statue itself are [32.97, 83.15].

Once you’ve arrived at this statue, you’ll notice it’s impossible to interact with it, and you’ll need to get the blessing of the wolf spirit to unlock the nearby chest. To get access to the Reliquary of Goldrinn, travel to coordinates [34.53, 82.69], where you’ll find the Mark of Goldrinn. Click on the Mark of Goldrinn to recruit a companion wolf spirit that will follow you for 60 seconds. You must return to the Statue of the Great Wolf within those 60 seconds and click on the statue to solve the puzzle that will give you access to the treasure.

After clicking on the Statue of the Great Wolf while you have the wolf spirit companion by your side, select the statue’s dialogue option and you’ll see the Reliquary of Goldrinn spawn just to the left of the statue.

After opening the chest, you’ll receive the Claw of Lo’gosh cosmetic fist weapon item.