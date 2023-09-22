It's a great excuse to get drunk and (hopefully) get a mount.

When World of Warcraft Dragonflight players aren’t grinding Mythic+ dungeons for that sweet, sweet rating and title, they are most likely on the hunt for their next mount. The Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram mounts are now in the game, thanks to the Brewfest event.

The Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram mounts are ground mounts that increase your movement speed by 100 percent and they are special because you can get them only while WoW is celebrating Oktoberfest, an iconic beer fest happening in Munich, with the Germans. First introduced to the game during Wrath of the Lich King, Brewfest has stayed a traditional event in both versions of the game, giving players an excuse to get drunk in the game.

If you have your eyes on the Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram mounts, here’s how you can get them in Dragonflight.

Brewfest in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Just like the Feast of Winter Veil and Hallow’s End, Brewfest is a WoW event designed in the image of a real celebration, Oktoberfest. It normally takes place in Sept. and Oct., and honestly, it’s a perfect way to bring a little piece of this event to WoW, especially if you can’t be there.

Brewfest has a ton of little activities like Ram Riding and Racing, but it’s all fun and games because you have achievements, mounts, toys, and transmogs to collect.

How long does Brewfest last in WoW Dragonflight?

If you plan on taking a little vacation from grinding and farming just for Brewfest, bear in mind this event will be running from Sept. 20 to Oct. 6.

How to get the Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram mounts in WoW Dragonflight

Coren Direbrew can drop these two mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for you, in Dragonflight, there is no quest tied to the Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram mounts, and you can get it from two sources—the Coren Direbrew boss in Blackrock Depths and Keg-Shaped Treasure Chest.

You don’t have to travel all the way to Searing Gorge to farm this, and you can simply queue it through the LFD tool. There’s a separate queue for this boss, and you can farm it as much as your little heart desires. The drop rate of Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram isn’t known, but don’t expect to have it in your hands by the time you’re done with your first run.

