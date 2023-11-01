How to get Day of the Dead Dragonriding armor in WoW Dragonflight

A new limited Dragonriding armor is available for the Day of the Dead holiday.

Day of the Dead has arrived in World of Warcraft, and with it, a new armor customization for one of your Dragonriding mounts can be purchased.

This smaller holiday has nowhere near as many activities and achievements as a bigger event like Hallow’s End, but if you’re someone whose mission it is to collect everything in WoW, you’ll want to give Day of the Dead a little bit of attention, especially considering there’s a new piece of Dragonriding armor that you can obtain for the Cliffside Wylderdrake.

Here’s how to get a new piece of Dragonriding armor during WoW’s limited-time Day of the Dead event.

Where to buy Day of the Dead cosmetic Dragonriding armor in WoW

Chapman is your go-to vendor for all things Day of the Dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Day of the Dead armor for the Cliffside Wylderdrake can be purchased from Chapman, the resident Day of the Dead vendor who makes an appearance in or near your faction’s capital city during the three-day-long holiday. Horde players can find him just outside Orgrimmar, while Alliance players will be able to track him down in the Stormwind City cemetery.

The armor can be purchased for 50,000 gold, and features a bouquet of orange flowers lined with ornate candles.

The Day of the Dead armor adds a bit of flair to your Wylderdrake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that this armor is only available for the Cliffside Wylderdrake, similarly to the way the Hallow’s End Dragonriding armor was only available for the Windborne Velocidrake. It’s likely that more Dragonriding customizations will be coming for other mounts when the calendar rolls over to feature more holidays in future months.

Although the new Day of the Dead armor cannot be applied to any other Dragonriding mounts except for the Wylderdrake, if you’re a completionist or collector, then this should definitely be on your radar. If you don’t really care for the Wylderdrake or use another mount while soaring through the Dragon Isles, you might be better off skipping this item and its 50,000 gold price tag.

WoW’s Day of the Dead event is now live, and will last until Nov. 3.