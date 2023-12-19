How to find and tame Vaniik the Stormtouched in WoW Dragonflight

By now, Hunters in World of Warcraft Dragonflight already have a bunch of pets in their stable, and they surely want Vaniik the Stormtouched to be the next one.

For all of you just looking for inspiration, Vaniik the Stormtouched is a rare spawn in Ohn’ahran Plains. This is a horned black and white bird of prey, and it’s one-of-a-kind when it comes to the color scheme.

Here’s how you can find and tame Vanniik the Stormtouched in Dragonflight.

How to find Vaniik the Stormtouched in WoW Dragonflight

Vaniik can be found in the western part of Ohn’ahran Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Vaniik the Stormtouched is a rare spawn in the west of Ohn’ahran Plains, one of the four original zones of Dragon Isles. It’s a black and white bird that flies between the mountains. The catch is that Vaniik has a really long respawn time after another player either defeats it or tames it, and the Clan Aylaag Camp needs to be at the river camp so that you can find it.

You can easily recognize Vaniik because there are lighting bolts beneath it.

How to tame Vaniik the Stormtouched in WoW Dragonflight

Once you find Vaniik, use the Tame Beast ability on it. This is a channeled spell, and you have to be really careful because Vaniik has a knockback that can easily interrupt your cast. So, ideally, engage the beast, wait out for that ability, and then start the Tame Beast ability.

Essentially, the tricky part is locating Vaniik since it’s a rare spawn. Once you find it, taming it should be quick and easy. Beware, other Hunter players might be circling the area, and you’ll probably have some competition for catching her. Keep your eyes peeled because Valiik is flying low with lighting bolts surrounding it.