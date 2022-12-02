How to complete Renewal of Vows quest in WoW Dragonflight

Ohn’ahran Plains is the second zone in World of Warcraft’s Dragon Isles named after the eagle god Ohn’ahra. Hundreds of years ago, the wild god led the Centaur tribes of Maruuk and Teera to the Dragon Isles, where they began living in harmony with the green dragonflight. Ohn’ahran Plains have four main chapter storylines players need to complete, including Into the Plains, Maruukai, Ohn’ahra’s Blessing, and Bonds Renewed.

The final chapter, Bonds Renewed, will grant you the achievement called Ohn’a’Roll, and you’ll get a quest sending you to the next zone, the Azure Span. To complete this storyline, you’ll have to complete the following quests: Chasing the Wind, Nokhud Can Come of This, Blowing of the Horn, Green Dragon Down, With the Wind at Our Backs, Shady Sanctuary, The Primalist Front, Justice for Solethus, Deconstruct Additional Pylons, Starve the Storm, Stormbreaker, The Isle of Emerald, and Renewal of Vows.

Although the majority of the storyline is streamlined, the final quest of the chapter, Renewal of Vows, is giving headaches to some players since it’s a bit unclear and difficult to follow. Here’s a brief guide on how to complete Renewal of Vows in Dragonflight.

Renewal of Vows description

“Centuries ago, I made a vow of friendship and cooperation with the first centaur. Although much has changed, I feel it is time for us to renew that vow again. A recitation was composed to help future generations of centaur remember their bond with the green dragonflight. Each verse must be answered with an offering from the khans. I hope the centaur can still remember the original meanings. The choice of gift is critical. Choose the right offering, and our allegiance is bound.”

How to complete the Renewal of Vows quest in WoW Dragonflight

To start Renewal of Vows, you’ll need to speak to Merithra in Ohn’ahran Plains at the coordinates 22.2 51.0. In this quest, you’ll need to help NPCs at the mentioned location and exchange gifts. To do that, you’ll need to speak to Sansok Khan, Tigari Khan, and Khanam Matra Sarest, and pick the correct options.

First, approach Sansok Khan and select the option “Suggest a trophy from her first hunt.” Then take the Shikaar Spear from him and give it to Merithra. Then speak with Tigari Khan and choose the option “Suggest she offer an eagle feather,” and take the Ohuna Feather from him and give it to Merithra. After that, you want to talk to Khanam Matra Sarest, choose “Suggest she offer blood,” and take the Horn of the Khanam Matra to Merithra. After all of this, speak to Khanam Matra Sarest one more time to start a cinematic. After you complete this quest, you’ll complete the Ohn’a’Roll achievement, and get Renewed Proto-Drake: Curled Horns Drake Watcher Manuscript.