How to complete Calming the Land world quest in WoW Dragonflight

Though World of Warcraft Dragonflight has revamped many gameplay elements, Blizzard retained several fan-favorite encounters, such as World Quests.

World Quests are a type of end-game content originally introduced in Legion, functioning in the same way as a daily, repeatable quest while providing rewards such as faction reputation, gear, Dragon Isles supplies, or more. Calming the Land is a World Quest maximum level players often see in Dragonflight’s rotation, located in the Azure Span.

If you are hoping to complete this quest and earn some reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr, and any other rewards the World Quest may offer, look no further. This is everything you need to know to complete Calming the Land in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to complete Calming the Land in WoW Dragonflight

This Azure Span World Quest requires players to calm five elemental mobs in the surrounding area. Instead of running into these mobs and attacking them like any normal World of Warcraft quest, players must instead use a totem, which can be found on a newly presented action bar.

To calm the elementals, players will need to aggro the mob either by attacking or running near the NPC and drop the totem by right-clicking on the action bar. Players will only need to survive until the elemental mob to reach five stacks of Calming Aura. After the elemental has reached five stacks, the mob will turn green and friendly.

Though you have to repeat this process several times, thankfully, it only takes around 15 to 20 seconds to complete per mob. Players must only be aware of how much health they have, as players will have to tank some damage to stall the elemental until the process is complete.