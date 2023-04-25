Here’s why WoW Classic players believe a new version of the game might be coming soon

World of Warcraft: Classic players are convinced there might be a new version of the game on the horizon. Blizzard Entertainment recently pushed an updated version of the game to its developer realm, with a version of Patch 1.15 in development.

Classic-era servers have not received an update in over a year, but Patch 1.15 has fans speculating that the new encrypted update could signal a potential release of new Classic content. The first discovery of an encrypted update to Classic’s developer branch was found by WoW coverage site Icy Veins.

WoW streamer MrGM posted news of WoW Classic Patch 1.15 to Twitter earlier this week and was greeted with a response from former Classic lead developer Brian Birmingham, who hinted that there is, in fact, something being developed in regard to Patch 1.15.

Looks like we’ve got something new for WoW Classic Era on the way!



The encrypted wowdev endpoint has just been updated to patch 1.15.0??



1.14.3 (48611) → 1.15.0 (49244) pic.twitter.com/9fILjqvJs3 — MrGM (@MrGMYT) April 20, 2023

“I’m a little bit biased, but I think you’ll like it,” Birmingham said in a tweet. “Incredible team working on that.”

While there’s no official confirmation of updates to Classic at this time, it’s likely the game will receive some sort of update in the near future. Wrath of the Lich King Classic is still chugging along, with that version of the game in its second content phase, while Vanilla WoW players are still happily sitting at level 60 with the hope of new content on the horizon. Luckily for them, Patch 1.15 should sate those thirsts.

Is WoW Classic getting official hardcore servers?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players on the WoW: Classic subreddit are theorizing that the update could bring about “hardcore” Classic servers. Currently, hardcore mode is a community-made challenge that includes several rules and parameters, the most infamous of which requires players to delete their character if they die.

Other players believe that Patch 1.15 could bring “Classic+” to reality. Classic+—a long-theorized pipedream of Classic players—would essentially be a new version of the game that adds more elements of world design and class balance. The addition of new raids and open-world content, including the filling-out and previously unfinished zones, would also be on the table in Classic+.

Currently, WoW Classic servers are on Patch 1.14.3. That patch has been deployed on Classic servers since April 2022. The original version of the game has not received a major content update since that point, but with a new patch in development, players are beginning to speculate what Blizzard is producing.

With the release of Wrath Classic last September, players dedicated to Vanilla WoW have been waiting on new content since the release of 2021’s Season of Mastery update. Classic’s Season of Mastery servers went offline this February.