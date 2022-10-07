Blizzard spices up WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic with 2 new esport events

Wrath of the Lich King Classic hit the live servers on Sept. 26, and the most recent update, which sent the players to Naxxramas, Eye of the Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum, was launched yesterday on Oct. 6. With all that out of the way, Blizzard Entertainment revealed two WOTLK Classic competitive events happening at the end of October and beginning of November: Undying Challange and WOTLK Classic Arena tournament.

The first event, scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23, is the Undying Challenge. During Undying Challange, two speedrunning guilds, Progress from European server Firemaw and SPACEFORCE from North American sever Faerlina, will speedrun through Naxxramas after getting basic level 80 characters and limited time to gear them up. The catch is that neither guild can die during their run.

Since there would be no World of Warcraft esport events without arena, the first WOTLK Classic arena tournament will take place from Nov. 5 to 13. Signups are currently open, and they close on Oct. 28, when Blizzard will probably reveal the entire list of contestants and schedule. The total prize for this event is $100,000.

If you’re a die-hard WOTLK Classic fan or you simply want to get a taste of the vanilla, you can follow both Undying Challange and the first WOTLK Classic Arena tournament via WoW’s official Twitch channel or Youtube.