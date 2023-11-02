Blizzard admits WoW’s toxicity problem in Mythic+ is on ‘our radar’

It’s no secret World of Warcraft Dragonflight has toxicity issues, especially in Mythic+ dungeons where players deal with leavers, griefers, and flamers daily. Blizzard is now apparently aware of these problems and is currently in discussions on how to solve them.

On Nov. 1, WoW dev Chimes responded to a community discussion about the Mythic+ toxicity, as first noted by Wowhead. Essentially, players agree to be on their best behavior but end up breaking that social contract. There are no real punishments for this behavior either.

“Funny you should mention this. We’ve had several internal discussions about this very topic, and while there’s nothing to announce yet (and, realistically, not likely for a while), this is a concern very much on our radar. It feels a little disingenuous to say “stay tuned” because nothing is going to be immediately forthcoming, but if and when something comes of those discussions, this is your forewarning to not be surprised,” Chimes explained.

Related How to get Day of the Dead Dragonriding armor in WoW Dragonflight

While it’s good news that Mythic+ toxicity is at least on Blizzard’s radar, this is one of the biggest problems the end-game has. Essentially, players join Mythic+ groups, start the keys, and when things go south, they leave. This means a depleted key, no loot, and no Mythic+ rating for any anyone, and then you have to go back to the LFG to find another group. Normally, finding a perfect group takes up to 30 minutes, and in some cases even longer.

Toxicity will surely continue in season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This turns off players from ever again stepping foot into Mythic+ dungeons because they simply have to spend too much time dealing with needlessly long queues.

Toxicity in Mythic+ dungeons is as old as the concept itself, and it dates back to Legion when they were first introduced to the game. Over time, Blizzard hasn’t done much to curb it down to acceptable levels, let alone take serious actions against toxic players. This change is way overdue in Dragonflight, and hopefully, “on radar” will mean soon.