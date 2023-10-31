Best World of Warcraft fan-made Halloween costumes and cosplays

Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as your favorite World of Warcraft character, and these fans have already done it. Whether you’re looking for ideas or want to admire someone’s hard work, here’s our list of the best fan-made WoW Halloween costumes.

Best WoW Halloween costumes

Orc Warrior

Kicking things off, we have a creative Orc warrior, posted by Reddit user Pirouette78. We can tell a lot of effort was put into that armor set, particularly with the chains and bones. The fake gravestones surrounding the cosplayer might seem like they’re visiting the Undercity. Still, it’s a great-looking costume and a really good effort for the knight of Halloween.

We would surrender our candy for the Horde.

Female Lich King cosplay

It can be a fun challenge to make a male/female version of our favorite character. Cosplayers, like Allaria, aren’t afraid of that challenge. Allaria’s female Lich King almost makes her look like Arthas’s long-lost twin sister. Oh, and Frostmourne and the crown look amazing as well.

Orc in Heels with Hallow’s End Mask

You should be having fun while dressing like a WoW character, and you can tell that’s the case in the picture submitted by Reddit user LadySpudsy. We’re pretty sure the costume is of a female orc with a Hallow’s End pumpkin head helmet. However, what we love most about this picture is the silly pose she is making, not to mention she’s sitting on a giant donut. This costume is just too fun and had to be included on this list.

Sylvanas Windrunner cosplay

Admit it, as soon as you saw the title, you knew a Sylvanas Windrunner costume was coming, didn’t you? For this year’s Halloween, we picked the classic Sylvanas Windrunner cosplay by Reddit user sedokovair_cosplay. The armor and Silvanas’s bow both look pretty accurate, and we just love those High Elvish eyebrows.

Female Undead Warlock

This costume might be over six years old, but we still had to include it here because of how good it looks. Sure, dressing as an attractive elf or human character is nice, but it takes guts (maybe even actual guts) to dress like an Undead Warlock. The makeup is great, the tattered dress and messy hair are on par, and that imp prop is just so cute. We have nothing but respect for fans who aren’t afraid to look scary for their costumes, and Imgur user NrUoe nails this.

Dwarf Innkeeper

Now there’s a friendly face. The Innkeeper from Hearthstone may not be known for his heroic deeds, but he still has to make sure everyone plays the game nicely. Reddit user 3dbdotcom pays homage to the likable Innkeeper with his costume. The leather armor and facial features look almost too real, but what really sealed the deal for us were the little barrels he uses as footstools. We should probably get our Hearthstone deck ready before he decks us with that mace.

Nightborne Heritage

Putting a before-and-after picture side by side can tell a whole lot about how much effort it takes to do cosplay. Reddit user CandaceDoesCosplay displays her stunning Nightborne Heritage. The only thing that doesn’t really go with the lore is the iPhone in her hand, but we’ll let it slide.

Ocr Warrior

Last but not least, we have an ultra-realistic Orc Warrior armor set cosplay. We won’t lie; if we saw this one on the street, we would probably call the guards. Imgur user SKSProps (StevenKSmithProps) shares not only their creation but also images of how they built this amazing-looking armor set. It makes us happy there’s no PvP on Halloween.