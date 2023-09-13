All PvP changes in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Patch 10.2 should be a good patch for all of the PvP enjoyers out there.

Although PvP doesn’t have as big of a place in the WoW Dragonflight playerbase’s mind as PvE content, there’s no secret that the people who like WoW PvP really like WoW PvP. And in Patch 10.2, PvP enthusiasts will be able to enjoy some pretty major changes.

This upcoming season, a new battleground brawl will be added to the game in the form of Battleground Blitz, which will serve as a solo queue mode for existing rated battlegrounds. This addition will allow players who struggled to find teams for rated battlegrounds, or maybe disliked the team-based aspect of them, to dive into the rated battleground ladder on their own.

As with any new PvP season, players can also expect classes to be balanced and series of buffs and nerfs to be made—not just at the start of the season, but throughout it as well.

Here’s every major change coming to PvP in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

WoW Solo queue RBGs: Battleground Blitz

Battleground Blitz will allow to solo queue for rated battlegrounds. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Patch 10.2, the biggest addition coming to PvP will be the introduction of Battleground Blitz, a new brawl that allows players to queue on their own for existing rated battlegrounds. Previously, you needed to be in a full group in order to queue up for rated battlegrounds, but with the introduction of Battleground Blitz, you’ll be able to go solo into RBGs.

Blizzard has been putting an increased emphasis on the solo queue experience in Dragonflight, with Solo Shuffle getting more attention than ever, and individual PvP rankings having more of an impact than ever before. Now, you’ll be able to enter rated battlegrounds on your own, with Warsong Gulch, Arathi Basin, Eye of the Storm, Twin Peaks, and the Battle for Gilneas being in the map pool.

Gladiator’s Medallion gets a cooldown buff in Wow

Gladiator’s Medallion will be receiving a pretty major change in Patch 10.2, with its cooldown being reduced from 120 seconds to 90 seconds. This should give players more opportunities to break out of crowd control, especially in longer matches. Having the potential to use the Medallion twice in under two minutes could make more CC-focused combos harder to execute.

WoW class balance changes: Healer nerfs and more

As is the case with all WoW patches, classes will be balanced and altered, with PvP receiving its own set of changes. Currently on the PTR, many healing specs are being hit with nerfs, with sizable negative changes coming to Holy Paladin and Restoration Shaman in particular.

Affliction Warlocks are set to receive some significant buffs in PvP, while Warriors will receive a new PvP talent called “Battlefield Commander” that gives additional effects to each of their “shout” abilities.

We expect many changes to be made during the Patch 10.2 development cycle, with even more class balance updates coming after the launch of the patch later this year. It’s not unusual for Blizzard to consistently make PvP changes during the course of a patch’s lifespan.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 does not yet have a release date, although we expect it to launch before the end of 2023. The third PvP season of Dragonflight will start one week after the release of Patch 10.2.

