All flying mounts in WoW Shadowlands

Every expansion in World of Warcraft eventually adds the possibility to fly in the new zones—and Shadowlands is no exception to that rule. In Patch 9.1, which was released a couple of weeks ago, Blizzard added the ability to acquire flying mounts to make it easier to travel around the world, do your dailies, and reach a dungeon or raid.

There are 16 flying mounts available in the current expansion, four for each Covenant—and every one of them has different requirements to acquire it. But to be able to use them, you’ll need flying, which will be unlocked by a Covenant quest at Renown 44. With it completed, you can farm up the Shadowlands mounts and enjoy your progression. Three mounts for each Covenant are obtained the same way while one is acquired via various events or by slaying rare monsters across the world.

Here are all the flying mounts in WoW: Shadowlands.

Kyrian

Elysian Aquilon: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 45.

Ascendant’s Aquilon: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 75 and paying 7,500 Reservoir Anima.

Battle-Hardened Aquilon: This mount is purchasable with 1,000 Stygia from Duchess Mynx, the quartermaster of the Death’s Advance faction.

Foresworn Aquilon: A rare mount obtainable by looting an item from the rare Wild Worldcracker.

Venthyr

Sinfall Gravewing: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 45.

Obsidian Gravewing: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 75 and paying 7,500 Reservoir Anima.

Pale Gravewing: This mount is purchasable with 1,000 Stygia from Duchess Mynx, the quartermaster of the Death’s Advance faction.

Mastercraft Gravewing: A rare mount obtainable by looting an item from the No Stoneborn Left Behind event.

Necrolord

Maldraxxian Corpsefly Harness: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 45.

Regal Corpsefly Harness: This mount is obtained by reaching Renown 75 and paying 7,500 Reservoir Anima.

Battlefield Swarmer Harness: This mount is purchasable with 1,000 Stygia from Duchess Mynx, the quartermaster of the Death’s Advance faction.

Lord of the Corpseflies: A rare mount obtainable by looting an item from the rare Fleshwing.

Night Fae