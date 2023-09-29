Warframe to get new headless horsewoman in Abyss of Dagath update

A new expansion is coming to Warframe on Oct. 18, called Abyss of Dagath. It’ll feature the new headless horsewoman, as well as quality-of-life adjustments and the Prime form of Grendel Warframe, the developer revealed in their Sept. 28 devstream.

Digital Extremes detailed what will be coming with the update, including its main highlight, the release of Dagath, alongside an alternate helmet and a royal kaithe skin. She’ll be the 54th Warframe to be introduced, with her signature weapon, Dorrclave.

She’ll make quick work of your enemies with her aggressive abilities. They include a DoT attack, a second breath ability that will take her into an enhanced state when she should die, dealing more critical damage, as well as low health bonuses.

We’ve got all the exciting details from Devstream 173 right here, Tenno!



Learn more about what's coming soon to #Warframe, including Abyss of Dagath, upcoming QoL changes, new Market Bundles, and much, much more: https://t.co/Cue8sTvjVO pic.twitter.com/pP8vMxT6Wa — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) September 29, 2023

In addition, a rework will adjust Companions, who will no longer die in missions but get knocked down when they’re out of health. In addition, they’ll gain more survivability with bonuses on health.

Hydroid will also get a rework that will see all his abilities change. It’ll enhance his corrosive damage, he’ll be able to drag enemies and remove the opponent’s armor to get it for himself, while gaining more corrosive damage on his weapons. He’ll no longer deal magnetic damage, but only corrosive.

More quality-of-life changes will be introduced to Warframe with the Abyss of Dagath update. It includes the removal of flawed mods, normal starter weapon addition instead of MK1 variants, 30-meter radar to spot enemies, cutting down Waverider challenges, accessibility additions, and more.

In October, the game’s annual charity event will take place and the money collected will be donated to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. As usual, players will earn rewards for donating to the Foundation during the event.

In the same month, players will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with the Nights of Naberus event. It’ll feature the same activities and content as its last iteration but will welcome new rewards to encourage players to complete those, too. It’ll include the Lotus Vampire skin and Sentinel accessories.

In the livestream, the developer also mentioned Heirloom Packs, which they admitted were poorly handled. They also promised changes would be implemented before the next batch comes, in 2024.

