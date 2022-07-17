Tennocon 2022 recap: Styanax, Veilbreaker, the Duviri Paradox, and more

Tennocon is the most important Warframe event. Every year, Digital Extremes developers sit down and present future updates to the game, with special demonstrations and teasers. Tennocon 2022 wasn’t any different from this formula, and brought a series of announcements and reveals.

Here are the major points of what happened during the main event if you couldn’t tune into the stream.

Styanax, the upcoming 50th unique Warframe

DE gave fans a taste of the next Warframe to join the game, Styanax. Though developers didn’t reveal much about the upcoming frame, the studio will reveal him more in-depth in an upcoming cinematic. The Tennocon 2022 broadcast featured a snippet of his reveal cinematic, showing it will have a style that heavily resembles anime. Styanax will bring in some inspiration from “noble Greek warriors,” according to DE’s own Rebecca Ford, and players can expect to see more of him closer to the release date.

Veilbreaker

One of Warframe‘s most beloved Grineer is coming back. DE teased the upcoming Veilbreaker update, which will bring back Kahl-175 from his arc in The New War. Though the mission left Kahl’s fate open-ended, the Grineer soldier will return as part of the update. Veilbreaker will also feature “co-op Archon boss battles” and Protea’s deluxe skin, according to the official account, and is coming soon. The Veilbreaker update will also bring in Styanax.

The Duviri Paradox

The Duviri Paradox will be one of Warframe‘s most ambitious expansions, bringing in a new storyline and an open-world area that comes to life as you explore it. The Duviri Paradox will feature plenty of dangers, however, with the appearance of the ominous Dominus Thrax, who seems to be controlling the Drifter. The Duviri Paradox won’t require completion of The New War, and exists in its own pocket, though it will likely approach themes that The New War touched on.

The Duviri Paradox will release this Winter according to an official tweet, so players will likely have to wait until the end of the year to dive into the new update. The Duviri Paradox will release after Veilbreaker.

Crossplay and cross-save updates

DE gave fans another update on crossplay and cross-platform, which were promised last Tennocon. The team mentioned one constraint was the existence of several moving parts across platforms, including timers such as cycles, and even Baro Ki’Teer’s inventory. The team gave a rundown of what to expect regarding crossplay and cross-save in the future:

Crossplay stress tests will begin “very soon,” according to DE, with the synchronization of timers and cycles following shortly after, starting with Baro Ki’Teer’s inventory on July 29. Then, the team will “get the cross-save bullets in the chamber,” according to Ford.

Soulframe

The presentation finished with the announcement of Soulframe, Digital Extreme’s upcoming title. Soulframe will have some of the creative minds behind Warframe at its helm and will be different from its sister franchise, with less of a focus on space ninjas and more emphasis on a Fantasy background, ditching the high-octane combat in Warframe in favor of a slower, more melee-focused approach.

