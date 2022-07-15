How to get Saryn in Warframe

Her being named after the deadly gas gives you an idea of what to expect from her in the battlefield.

Viral and Toxin damage can obliterate your enemies in Warframe, and Saryn is the absolute queen of inflicting mass destruction in the game. She mixes Toxin and Viral damage and status effects to nuke enemies within dozens of meters of her. Whether you’re in a hard-fought mission or grinding Cephalon Simaris’ Sanctuary, Saryn is the Warframe you call upon when you want everything to die at the touch of a button.

Saryn is never a bad addition to a player’s arsenal, even in her normal version—and given how elusive Saryn Prime is, odds are players will choose the base version of her over buying Saryn Prime from other players if she is in the Prime Vault. Both versions of Saryn can inflict mayhem to the Tenno’s enemies. Here’s how you can get Saryn on your own arsenal in Warframe.

How to farm Saryn in Warframe

Saryn’s blueprints have a chance of dropping from Kela de Thaym in Merrow, Sedna. This is an Assassination mission with a boss fight, so be prepared to play accordingly. Luckily for players, the fight isn’t overly complicated and it’s easy to get the hang of it after a few runs.

The loot pool is more weighted toward Neuroptics and Chassis, with each having a 38.72 percent chance of dropping, according to the official drop tables. Saryn Systems has a 22.56 percent drop chance, which means you may not take too long farming Saryn.

Both Saryn and Saryn Prime have the same skills, though Saryn Prime comes with improved stats and additional polarities that make it easier and less time-consuming to find a proper build for her. Saryn Prime has an extra Madurai polarity, as well as more armor and energy.

Health Shields Armor Energy Saryn (lvl 30) 375 300 225 225 Saryn Prime (lvl 30) 375 300 300 300

Her gameplay loop will remain the same regardless of how you build her, though, and it involves using her abilities to spread a debuff to her enemies, then consuming that debuff to deal massive damage. Here are her abilities.

Saryn abilities in Warframe

Spores: “Inflict a target with a pox of Corrosive spores. Spread spores to nearby enemies by destroying them or killing their host. The longer the Spore spreads, its damage will increase.”

“Inflict a target with a pox of Corrosive spores. Spread spores to nearby enemies by destroying them or killing their host. The longer the Spore spreads, its damage will increase.” Molt: “Shedding her skin like a snake, Saryn leaves a decoy behind to draw fire from enemies.” This is Saryn’s Helminth ability.

“Shedding her skin like a snake, Saryn leaves a decoy behind to draw fire from enemies.” This is Saryn’s Helminth ability. Toxic Lash: “While active, attacks deal additional Toxin damage. This effect is doubled for melee strikes. Instantly burst spores when attacking afflicted enemies.”

“While active, attacks deal additional Toxin damage. This effect is doubled for melee strikes. Instantly burst spores when attacking afflicted enemies.” Miasma: “Releases a poisonous miasma that deals Viral damage to enemies in range. Foes afflicted by spores are more susceptible to the mist.”

The core of Saryn’s area-of-effect capabilities involves dealing damage with Spores to inflict its unique debuff upon enemies, then using Toxic Lash and Miasma to take advantage of their synergies with Spores and inflict a high amount of damage in a large area. With different builds, Augments, and the Helminth system, however, there are numerous ways to build Saryn and tailor her to your playstyle.