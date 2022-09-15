Alongside a plethora of fresh content like Archon Hunts and a new Syndicate, Warframe Veilbreaker has brought with it a brand new currency called Stock which can be used to purchase various items from Kahl’s Garrison.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the 50th Warframe Styanax, you’ll need to know how to acquire stock in Warframe Veilbreaker.

Stock can only be acquired by completing specific missions in Warframe Veilbreaker, so if you’re unsure about how to get your hands on the valuable resource, here’s everything you need to know.

How to earn Stock in Warframe

Before you can start earning stock, you’ll need to complete the Breaker Narmer introductory mission given to you by Kahl. Once completed, you’ll unlock Chipper, a merchant that contains every item you can purchase with Stock in the Drifter Camp.

Stock can only be earned in Warframe Veilbreaker by completing Kahl’s Garrison optional challenges and Break Narmer assignments.

The items available for purchase from Chipper depend entirely on your rank with Kahl’s Garrison, so it’s important to raise your standing with this Syndicate. The individual ranks and items purchasable at each rank can be found below.