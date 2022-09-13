XSET’s dephh sorry for ‘heat of the moment’ accusations made against OpTic at VALORANT Champions

XSET were quick to apologize for their hot-headed comments about OpTic Gaming’s alleged tech pause abuses during their series at VALORANT Champions 2022.

In-game leader Rory “dephh“ Jackson posted an apology on Twitter a few hours after the post-match press conference, during which the allegations were made. “To react like that in a press conference after our loss to optic wasn’t acceptable and I take full responsibility of my actions,” he said.

I have always been one to own up to mistakes and this is no different. To react like that in a press conference after our loss to optic wasn’t acceptable and I take full responsibility of my actions. We should have addressed our concerns to the proper channels instead /1 — XSET dephh (@dephhgg) September 13, 2022

“We should have addressed our concerns to the proper channels instead of venting into the nether after the game. Definitely a heat of the moment thing and something I regret,” he added. Dephh also acknowledged OpTic outplayed them in the series, admitting they “played great.”

OpTic eventually came out on top of the upper bracket semifinals matchup with XSET. But OpTic took a series of technical pause breaks following crucial round losses and even after they had taken a tactical timeout. In the post-match press conference, dephh didn’t hold back his frustration, claiming #the unfortunate timing of OpTic’s tech pauses was deliberate.

“I think the only mind games that OpTic use are finding ways to tech pause during pretty big rounds or before big rounds… The tech pauses today just seemed like to crush momentum at times, came at really bad times after tactical pauses and stuff and big round wins,” dephh said in the conference.

In OpTic’s press conference, coach Chet “Chet” Singh responded “there was no intention to like, screw them over anything. The PC was just actually not working well.” He also added to the conversation on Twitter, saying that XSET’s claims were “poor sportsman ship,” and that OpTic “don’t need to cheat to beat you guys sorry.”

What poor sportsman ship by XSET, we don’t need to cheat to beat you guys sorry. If our PC doesn’t work we will pause and riot wouldn’t allow us to abuse it without seeing it themselves pic.twitter.com/5k7jnLZgxj — OpTic Chet (@chetsingh) September 12, 2022

Chet later addressed dephh’s apology, admitting that “it’s all good, I’ve made that mistake before as well earlier this year.”