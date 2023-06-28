Worst performing VALORANT agents in Radiant in Episode 7

Some VALORANT agents are good, some are okay, and some are so bad that even the highest ranked players can’t find a way to win with them. Maybe it’s a tad harsh to flat out say that these agents are bad, but they were consistently poor performers across all three episodes of Episode Six at the Radiant level of competitive.

Data from Blitz.gg shows different stats from across all games modes over the past Episode. When it comes to win rate, pick rate, and average K/D, a handful of agents were consistently struggling across all three metrics in Radiant. With any fluid competitive meta, someone has to be at the bottom, and for the time being that place is occupied by these agents in VALORANT.

Worst VALORANT agents at Radiant

This is based on data from all three acts during VALORANT Episode Six.

Neon

Neon holds the single lowest win rate of any agent during any act of Episode Six, only winning a paltry 36.1 percent of matches played during Act One. On top of that, Neon failed to average a K/D over 1.0 in two of the three acts, which is pitiful compared to other duelists. She was also the least picked, or tied for least picked agent in all three acts.

Neon’s problem is she doesn’t provide the same value another duelist could provide. She lacks the mobility of Jett, the explosive damage-dealing prowess of Raze, the sustainability of Phoenix or Reyna, or even Yoru’s creativity. Her sprint/slide is hardly useful, and the only thing really going for her is having a powerful ultimate if in the right hands.

Harbor

Harbor was just consistently bad across all three Radiant acts during Episode Six. He finished in the bottom three of K/D, pick rate, and win percentage. Even the buffs to Cascade and High Tide haven’t helped Harbor. His biggest issue is all of his abilities, save for his ultimate, clearly communicate where he is and where the team is going to the enemy. And his ultimate might actually be one of the least effective in the entire game.

KAY/O

KAY/O’s already middling stock really took a dip over the course of Episode Six. He started Act One with a 2.9 percent pick rate, a K/D of exactly 1.0, and win rate of just below 50 percent. But all three metrics fell in both Act Two and Act Three, and he ended Act Three with the worst K/D and win percentage of any agent.

KAY/O just doesn’t have the same viability at the higher ranks. His kit is all about negating abilities, but at Radiant where the aim is theoretically at its highest, his ability to suppress others becomes less valuable.

Breach

Breach had the second-lowest win rate behind Neon in Act One. Across all three acts, he sat in the bottom five in both win rate and K/D, although he did at least finish in the top half of all agents in overall pick rate.

Breach’s biggest issue is that his kit doesn’t provide any information to his team the way that Sova, Skye, Fade, or even KAY/O would. He’s great for clearing space and quick flashes, but that’s about it, and at Radiant where the headshots are crisp, it’s still too common for people hit by his ultimate to still get away with a Vandal one-tap.

