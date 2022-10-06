Woman confesses to killing sister for flirting with her boyfriend on VALORANT

A woman in Florida has admitted to stabbing and killing her younger sister after supposedly learning her sister flirted with her boyfriend on VALORANT, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Mail.

Fatiha Marzan, 21, reportedly stabbed her younger sister Sayma Marzan, 20, multiple times in the heart on Sept. 26 in the early hours of the morning. Sayma Marzan was pronounced dead 20 minutes after Orange County fire rescue medics arrived.

Fatiha Marzan, who was reportedly in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, grew unhappy that Sayma Marzan was playing VALORANT matches with her boyfriend. Tensions reached a tipping point when Fatiha Marzan’s boyfriend supposedly admitted he loved Sayma Marzan.

Fatiha Marzan reportedly purchased the daggers she used to murder her sister and hid them in a closet for weeks. Fatiha Marzan reportedly stabbed her sister during the early hours of the morning to ensure their parents did not hear her during the attack. Sayma reportedly woke up during the attack and pleaded for her life.

Fatiha Marzan is held in the Orange County Jail without bond on the charge of first-degree murder.