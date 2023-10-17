Who is VALORANT Agent 24? All details so far

From the Philippines to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, VALORANT boasts one of the most diverse agent selects in gaming. Even though there is already a plethora of different characters to choose from with many different abilities, Riot Games is ready to introduce the 24th agent into the fray.

Character producer John Goscicki recently hinted at the newest agent in the latest State of the Agents developer blog, stating that the new agent would be the newest duelist to join the ranks since Neon back in 2022.

Did he say new Duelist?



Here’s the State of the Agents for EPISODE_07 // ACT III. pic.twitter.com/INOXAgYwtI — VALORANT (@VALORANT) September 29, 2023

The character has been teased as a deadly sharpshooter that will fill the void for any players who have been looking for a fun agent that is perfect for ego peekers that want to aim down mid, grab a pick or two, and lead their teammates on the scoreboard. Outside of that, however, there isn’t a lot of information available around this mysterious headhunter.

Here’s everything we know so far about Agent 24, the new duelist coming to VALORANT.

Agent 24: All details about VALORANT‘s new duelist agent

He doesn’t miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the last State of the Agents developers blog, Agent 24 is marked as the final release of the year. He is also described as the perfect choice for any players who wish to tap away at enemies like Evil Geniuses star Max “Demon1” Mazanov, or for those who put countless hours in Aimlabs.

In the first teaser, Riot showed a simple picture of an unseen character eating at a hot pot restaurant. Although this wouldn’t be much of a clue, the specific hot pot restaurant was discovered by fans to be Uncle Fong’s Chongqing chain in Singapore, which could be a clue towards the agent’s nationality.

The recent video teaser also showed the nameless agent hitting a target in the exact same spot, over and over, without even creating another hole on the target sheet. There were also some hilarious reactions from other agents in the game, including Phoenix, who showed slight jealousy when faced with a fellow show-off.

Goscicki also revealed that the agent will bring a “little twist you never thought would make it into VALORANT,” which has sent the community in a frenzy as they scramble to speculate what the new ability could be. Combined with the recent videos, players think that the new mechanic could have something to do with aimlock.

VALORANT Agent 24: Latest leaks

Recent leaks have also supposedly revealed the name and look of the next agent, through a low resolution screenshot of agent select. The agent’s name is supposedly Iso, and can be seen with dark hair, a black and grey jacket, and a purple graphic behind him. In the picture, however, his abilities are conveniently obscured by a monitor.

If these leaks are true, Iso would be a fitting name for an agent built to excel in straight aim duels against other players. Like the basketball term, agents can expect exciting one-on-one action as they battle for supremacy.

