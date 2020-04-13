When will VALORANT get a ranked mode?

It's almost time to put your skills to the test.

The closed beta for VALORANT has exceeded expectations, bringing in millions of viewers on Twitch and breaking records while doing it.

Riot’s tactical shooter has had overwhelmingly positive reviews. But those with a competitive mindset have been wondering just one thing: When is ranked coming?

The game has a standard five-vs-five, first-to-13 mode without a matchmaking rating. A ranked mode was originally anticipated to arrive in summer 2020, but this may no longer be the case.

A test ranked mode could be coming as soon as this late-April, according to Riot game director Joseph Ziegler. “Our first ‘rated’ testing is coming in a couple weeks, stay tuned,” he said on April 11.

Our first “rated” testing is coming in a couple weeks, stay tuned. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) April 10, 2020

The ins and outs of the “rated testing” have yet to be revealed, but players should expect an early iteration of the game’s ranked mode. This will likely be reset when the game releases in the summer, but for the time being, it will give players the chance to properly test their skills.

Image via Riot Games

VALORANT will have eight different ranks, ranging from Mercency—the lowest rank—to the VALORANT—the highest rank.

Not much information has been revealed concerning the game’s ranked mode, but it’s expected to take on a similar look and feel as League of Legends.