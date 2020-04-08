When will Twitch drops for the VALORANT beta go live again?

VALORANT’s beta has been a smash hit on Twitch since its launch yesterday thanks in large part to Twitch drops giving out beta access to those who link their account with their Riot Games account.

But the server load took a hit due to the game's massive popularity, so Riot had to hold off on dropping beta keys for a while. The wait for drops shouldn't be much longer, however.

Day 1 of Closed Beta has been incredible but humbling as we scale our servers. For now, we have to pause stream drops until tomorrow morning (PT). We'll let you know as soon as they're back. We hear your questions and concerns about CB access and will clarify as soon as we can. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 8, 2020

Drops should be live again some time in the morning on April 8, according to Riot. The developers tweeted late on April 7 saying that they were putting a pause on stream drops to help with the load on the servers.

To dispel confusion, there will be more drops continuing throughout the week (and likely beyond) Also the amount of drops we give is not a fixed amount, but rather flexible around how many people we are servicing at any given time against capacity. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) April 7, 2020

VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler elaborated on April 7, saying that drops would be continuing throughout the first week of the beta, but the amount given out has more to do with server capacity than anything else.

Summit also said on stream today that drops will be enabled "in 20 minutes," which should be around 10am CT.

Patience is key, especially when it comes to a beta. Drops will be back soon. But for now, everyone looking to get one can still enjoy watching the gameplay of their favorite content creator.